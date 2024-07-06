Opera Review | Karita Mattila is the attraction of Lohengrin in Savonlinna

Opera review|Under the direction of Roman Hovenbitzer, Grail knight Lohengrin is not a pure romantic hero.

Opera

Richard Wagner’s opera Lohengrin at the Savonlinna Opera Festival on Friday, July 5.

Savonlinna opera party Lohengrin– production opened this year’s festival with a handsome four and a half hour musical bath and impressive visuals. This by Roman Hovenbitzer Lohengrin-direction was first seen in Olavinlinna in 2011 and the second time in 2013.

Now was a good time to dig it out again, especially when Ortrud was cast Karita Mattilawhose voice has developed over time from previous soprano roles – also Lohengrin’s About the role of Elsa – towards darker shades. So now it was Ortrud’s turn to play the mezzo-soprano role, which Mattila has already sung at the Bavarian State Opera in 2019.

With his star charisma, Mattila will definitely be the star of this summer Lohengrin-the main attraction of the performances, but in addition to him, the singers can watch with pleasure the high level of the current Finnish singers, along with international guests.

Ortrud, interpreted by Mattila, is the villain of the opera, a plotter who draws strength from witchcraft, because of which – or thanks to – others’ big plans fail. In this role, Mattila gets to use her wide range of expression both in stage work and singing, both of which are a pleasure to watch. Her voice sounded melodious, soprano-like in the high register and deeper in the low register.

Ortrud’s counterpart in the opera is pure Elsa, who sang the role by Sinéad Campbell Wallace the soprano has a fine blend of beauty and power.

Roma In his direction, Hovenbitzer focuses on how people deal with their fears and not by Richard Wagner even the romantic hero Lohengrin is not a pure savior in this view.

Hovenbitzer draws attention to how the Grail knight Lohengrin’s help is conditioned by adapting to arbitrary rules without asking too much – so that in order to save her people, even Elsa must marry the hero, as long as she promises never to even ask his name. Under these conditions, Lohengrin remains invincible without questioning the origin of military power in vain.

Because of this By Hank Irwin Kittel in costume, the equipment of the troops led by Lohengrin clearly refers to Germany of the 1930s and 1940s. The swan, which is central to the story, also forms a logo that you could imagine seeing on a wristband – and whose Z shape has also gained new nuances in recent years.

Elsa vin Brabant (Sinéad Campbell Wallace, left) follows the struggle between Lohengrin (Tuomas Katajala) and Friedrich von Telramund (Lucio Gallo).

Musically Opera party Lohengrin is in good hands in the interpretations of the opera festival choir, who sang bloodily, and the opera festival orchestra, who poured a good Wagnerian toast into the sound, and by Stephan Zilias led by

His role debut Lohengrin’s having sung in the title role Tuomas Katajalan the pure and direct tenor voice also has the dramatic power required by Wagner. In contrast to this Lucio Gallo the baritone sounds wider in the role of Telramund.

Baritone Kristian Lindroos did a reliable job in the role of King Airue. The king himself, bass Timo Riihonen interpreted by Heinrich, was vocally solid sonorous and stage-wise a stable character. It was also touching to watch the collaboration between father and son on the opera stage, when at the end of the work Heinrich crowns the next ruler, Gottfrid – performed by a 7-year-old Aatos Riihonen.

Heinrich (Timo Riihonen) and Gottfried (Aatos Riihonen) in the final scene of the opera.

Director Roman Hovenbitzer, set designer Hermann Feuchter, costume designer Hank Irwin Kittel, lighting designer Wolfgang Göbbel, video designer Andreas J. Etter, choreographer Janne Geest, choir coach Jan Schweiger. Savonlinna Opera Festival Choir and Orchestra, conductor Stephan Zilias. Starring Tuomas Katajala, Karita Mattila, Sinéad Campbell Wallace, Lucio Gallo, Timo Riihonen and Kristian Lindroos.

Read more: Karita Mattila took on the role of the witch in Germany – the voice of the Finnish superstar has lowered and deepened for the role of Ortrud just right

Read more: The Return of Parsifal’s Son and Modernized Wagner

Read more: In Lohengrin, the Middle Ages are played