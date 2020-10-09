Opera Review Kari Tika’s new opera echoed High Song for an unnecessarily long time, the power of love would have been believed in even less

Kari Tikka had assembled handsome and percussive singers for his old-willed opera.

Kari Tika’s opera Love is as strong as the death of the Alexander Theater Libretto composer. Conductor Kari Tikka, direction Maisa Tikka, staging and costume design Anna Kontek, lighting design Janne Teivainen, choreography Aku Ahjolinna. Helsinki Chamber Orchestra and Brevis Nova Choir.

Kari Tikan new opera Love is as strong as death is a painful mystery play that leads from dark suffering to great light. The symbolism is strongly Old Testament, as in Tika’s previous opera Judit lived a happy heart.

The name Leviatan is called many times. This king of darkness is an old-willed sea monster rising from the depths of the sea, threatening to destroy the world.

The name Behemot will also be included. Behemoth, on the other hand, is an Old Testament earth beast who fights with the water beast between good and evil.

The starting point is a wedding party where Adam and Eve are inaugurated. Wedding joy turns into a gloomy nightmare in the middle of everything, leading to anger, destruction, violence, death, disease.

Influence that Tika’s opera was born out of a burning inner compulsion and intense pressure of expression, of the need to experience the struggle between good and evil within itself.

The small orchestra consists of strings, piano and percussion. It unfolds a violent and raw, primitive, striking rhythm – the music of the beast. The counterweight is the abundantly flowing paradisiacal love music with its duets. Its words seem pulped Old Testament From a high song, from the erotic praise of worldly love.

There is an intentionally forced melody comedy between the counter-forces.

The unreal tuning of the dream play Darts creates an orchestra for the mystical, like an oriental temple slope where a triangle is rattling.

Music is often reduced to its original elements. There are often mere sounds in the text: aa, aa, aa, daa, daa, daa, hm, hm, hm. They are sung by soloists like magic words.

The text also plays childishly with some words. As if music was just fumbling at birth.

Percussion instruments can have a steady basic pulse to play. That’s enough to create a threatening atmosphere.

If not read the plot description in advance, it was hard to guess what Maisa Tikan in a controlled, carefully directed performance. It made the course of the story exciting for its part. The irrational logic of sleep was followed, in which, however, there is a strong symbolic connection between everything.

In addition to nine soloists, Maisa Tika has also had an adult and children’s choir. He has made the grouping and movement go on a very very small stage.

Anna Kontekin the scene designed by him is elegantly simple and clear, delimited into a large hall-like space, a wedding room. The problem was the stiff movement of the staging platforms.

Kontek’s costumes are stylishly clear too. The bright colors of the whimsically crooked group of swimmers effectively contrast with the white and gray outfits of others. Janne Teivainen the lights designed by him create a magical light dramaturgy.

Father and mother, Esa Ruuttunen and Satu Vihavainen, sang in the Alexander Theater even when it was the home of the National Opera. The nostalgic milieu seemed to reinforce the strong emotional charge of both.

Adam and Eve, baritone Kristian Lindroos and soprano Annika Leino got to sing the most glowing tunes of the opera in their romantic love duets.

Full performers often had to sing the performance of other soloists as well. Kari Tikka had put together the operatic and striking singers of his opera.

One could, of course, guess that love would win at the end of the opera. The high song was echoed joyfully and with all our might for an unnecessarily long time. Even less would believe in the power of love.

A former solo dancer at the National Opera has taught the wedding to dance. He also has a symbolic silent role on the stage: a white-haired old holy man who radiates gentleness and wisdom and marvels at all the horrors.