Opera Review | HS’s critic considers Saariaho’s last opera to be a world theater

In her fifth opera, Kaija Saariaho has ingeniously expanded her power of expression.

Contemporary music

Kaija Saariaho’s Innocence at the Finnish National Opera on 21.10. Libretto Sofi Oksanen, playwright-translator Aleksi Barrière, direction Simon Stone.

Black the music begins to flow and rumble from the deepest recesses of the orchestra, from the low registers of the instruments Innocence in the prelude. It squirms like venomous snakes and evil Mörös in the night of horrors.