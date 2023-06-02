Friday, June 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Opera Review | HS’s critic considers Saariaho’s last opera to be a world theater

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 2, 2023
in World Europe
0
Opera Review | HS’s critic considers Saariaho’s last opera to be a world theater

Culture|Opera review

In her fifth opera, Kaija Saariaho has ingeniously expanded her power of expression.

Contemporary music

Kaija Saariaho’s Innocence at the Finnish National Opera on 21.10. Libretto Sofi Oksanen, playwright-translator Aleksi Barrière, direction Simon Stone.

Black the music begins to flow and rumble from the deepest recesses of the orchestra, from the low registers of the instruments Innocence in the prelude. It squirms like venomous snakes and evil Mörös in the night of horrors.

#Opera #Review #HSs #critic #considers #Saariahos #opera #world #theater

See also  Mother-in-law wears wedding dress at her son's wedding
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result