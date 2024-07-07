Opera Review | Climate battle brings Savonlinna’s Nabucco to modern times

Opera review|The new interpretation of Nabucco seen at the Savonlinna Opera Festival draws attention to the central problem of our time.

Giuseppe Verdi’s opera Nabucco at the Savonlinna Opera Festival on Saturday, July 6.

Supervisor Rodula Gaitanou and costume and set designer Definitely (Panagiotis Chatoupis) developed a new interpretation Verdi’s from Nabucco works quite well, even though the new interpretation framework is relatively far from the original idea of ​​the work.

Gaitanou and Takis have transformed the work’s original biblical war story into a struggle between young climate activists and abundant boomers, or technocrats.

The new production, which premiered at the Savonlinna Opera Festival on Saturday, thus draws attention to the central problem of our time, i.e. global warming, the bill of which, despite the big talk, seems to be largely left to be paid by future generations.

Nabucco the central interpreter of the struggle between peoples, or this time between generations, is the chorus, which in turn describes the masses of people on both sides. Takis’s clean-lined costume design depicts both sides of the battle so clearly that there is no danger of confusion, and the change in the costumes of the title character Nabucco at the end of the work also tells of the change in this world of thought.

Throughout the piece, the stage is dominated by large structures which, when moved, are effectively transformed into different purposes, either into the glass-topped towers of the technocrats or, on the other side, into a green eco-oasis.

Supervisor Rodula Gaitanou and the choreographer Lauren Poulton bring an entertainingly caricatured papa energy to the essence of the technocrats portrayed by the chorus, using literal aids as interpretation aids, i.e. various walking sticks and supports that rich old people use to get around.

Vocally, the Savonlinna Opera Festival Choir performed strongly throughout and thus created the impression of the movements of large masses of people, supported Ville Matvejeff the lively sound of the opera party orchestra led by Verdi’s music, where the intimate and monumental worlds of sound mix, typical of Verdi’s music. Alongside the choir, the soloists bring the story’s developments to sharper focal points.

Soprano Marigona Qerkezi shone in the premiere in the role of Abigaille.

The soloists had brilliant Italian-type voices, and the soprano who sang the villain role of Abigaille shone the brightest Marigona Qerkezi. He sang even the sudden turns of the demanding role with a flexible and sonorous voice sovereignly.

The baritone who sang the role of Nabucco Gabriele Vivian the voice had a beautifully sounding tenacity and the elasticity of the melody line, which suits Verdi perfectly. Also Anthony Ciaramitaro I would love to listen to the tenor in one of the bigger Verdi theaters Puccini-task than now in Ismaele’s role, where he was of course the man in his place.

Technocrat Nabucco (Gabriele Viviani) loses his mind after declaring himself a god and ends up imprisoned in his own palace. Reason is slowly returning with introspection, and the colors of his outfit already show the budding transition to the camp of eco-warriors.

For example, the tercet of Ismaele, Abigaille and Fenena heard in the first act was convincing vocal art from all three. The mezzo-soprano who sang the role of Fenena Annalisa Stroppa served as a necessary lyrical counterforce to Abigaille’s dramatic character.

As the very first soloist in the work, Zaccaria, the high priest of the Hebrews, sings, who in this interpretation is therefore the chief of the eco-warriors. Mika Kares made an impression in the role of Zaccaria right from the start with his handsome sounding bass.

Director Rodula Gaitanou, stage and costume designer Takis, lighting designer Jake Wiltshire, choreographer and director’s assistant Lauren Poulton, choir coach Jan Schweiger. Savonlinna Opera Festival Choir and Orchestra, conductor Ville Matvejeff. Starring Gabriele Viviani, Marigona Qerkezi, Annalisa Stroppa, Mika Kares, Anthony Ciaramitaro, Stanislav Šeljahhovski, Yusniel Estrada and Johanna Nylund.