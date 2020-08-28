Opera Review Awesome China is now an empire robbing other galaxies of Star Wars: Opera Box’s Turandot offers glorious visuals and, in places, world-class singing

Giacomo Puccini: Turandot. Premiere Thu 27.8. In the Alexander Theater. Libretto by Giuseppe Adami and Renato Simoni, directed by Ville Saukkonen, conductor Jonas Rannila. Production Opera Box, Ville Salonen. Satu-Kristina Vesa, Giuseppe Varano, Niklas Spångberg, Annami Hylkilä, Aarne Pelkonen, Ville Salonen, Petteri Loukio, Pekka Kuivalainen, Kristian Lindroos, Sangit Lama, Sinfonietta Ariadne, Helsinki Philharmonic Choir, Turandot Children’s Choir.

Yes, Giacomo Puccinin (1858-1924) TurandotIn the premiere of the opera at the Alexander Theater, the emergency arrangements caused by the viral situation work well. Only half of the tickets for the performance produced by Opera Box went on sale, so there was room in the auditorium.

A pleasingly many people used face masks, and moving in cramped spaces was both considerate and calm. Also in the air was fine triumph: Cam action came after the compulsory break in half a year back on track.

From the old adapted from a Persian tale and set in a mythical Beijing Turandotstory and George Lucasin (b. 1944) monumental Star Wars there would be little synergies between the films, but the belief is wrong. The same archetypal story models exist in both, which is the director Ville Saukkonen only needed on stage to show.

Awesome China that violently subjugates other nations has changed Star Wars as an empire robbing other galaxies, and Prince Calafin may think of a parable with, say, the young Luke Skywalker, who goes into battle against a superior enemy. Or the interpretation can be seen as a futuristic mystery play. In any case, the modernization has been successful.

Pang (Ville Salonen) and Pong (Petteri Loukio) torture Liù (Annami Hylkilä. Pyöveli (Jaakko Hutchins) swings at the top).

Emil Sallinen the visualized scene is dominated by red, black, and white. Joona Huotarin in addition to a great outfit Star Wars the video images of the moon and other celestial bodies connect the stage image: they build an interstellar venue for the opera.

Everything seen on stage, Sini Silfvenius-Bartin up to the planned disguise, has been brilliantly executed. Janne Teivainen the lighting works fabulously.

Mixed Turandotin solo performances that the choir was still plagued by a slight unevenness at the premiere. Of course, the uncertain circumstances in which the premiere has been prepared may have influenced the rehearsal process and concentration. As performances accumulate, even singing is likely to become more confident.

Soprano Satu Kristina Vesa (middle) interprets the role of Turandot. Next door are dancers Katriina Kantola and Heini Hermunen.

The most challenging the task was to play a soprano in the role of Princess Turandot Satu-Kristina Vesalla. To justify the size of the sound, Vesa has every chance to take over the role in the future, but the time to justify the premiere is not quite ripe yet. After the initial groping, the soprano Annami Hylkilä achieved an excellent performance in the role of his character Liù’s death, and also provided decent singing Pekka Kuivalainen Emperor Altoumin, Kristian Lindroos Mandarin as well Niklas Spångberg In the roles of Timur.

Although the other characters in the opera consistently represented the sci-fi spirit, officials from the Chinese Empire from Ping (Aarne Pelkonen), From the Bank (Ville Salonen) and Pong (Petteri Loukio) Saukkonen had built a fiery one Commedia dell’arte group, whose bustle was sometimes strenuous to follow. However, the sounds work well together.

On the boulevard world-class singing was also heard and that extremely rare miracle of opera. Italian elf debuting in Calafina Giuseppe Varano dominated his role with his heroois overtones, and as worn as Nessun dorma islands, it was during this time that what made live opera a superior art form was experienced. There was enchantment, ecstasy, pleasure, acoustic ecstasy, jouissancea.

Turandot is a grand opera of great stages. The Alexander Theater is far too small for it despite being a conductor Jonas Rannilan led and modeled together, the Sinfonietta Ariadne played in a smaller ensemble than usual. A live performance is still a live performance, despite minor beauty flaws.