Opera Review Anti-Nazi siblings await execution in Udo Zimmermann’s captive psychodrama

The action of the White Rose opera takes place entirely in the minds, thoughts and memories of Sophie and Hans Scholl, who are creeping in the death cell.

Contemporary opera

Udo Zimmermann’s chamber opera The White Rose (Die weisse Rose) in the Sonore Hall of the Music Hall. Sophie – soprano Kaisa Ranta, Hans – baritone Ville Rusanen. Pasi Helin, piano, Marko Valtonen, accordion. Ville Saukkonen, direction, Titus Torniainen, lighting design.

Die weisse Rose is the most famous resistance group in the Third Reich. It was born in the bourgeois-Christian student districts of Munich in 1942 and began distributing leaflets condemning the atrocities of National Socialist Germany. Moral honesty, civic courage, and willingness to sacrifice are considered the hallmarks of the group. In 1943, members of the White Rose were exposed and sentenced to death for treason.

Udo Zimmermannin Die weisse Rose premiered in February 1986 at the Hamburg State Opera. In it, the group’s leading figures, the sister couple Sophie and Hans Scholl, wait an hour for their execution in the death cell of Stadelheim Prison in Munich on February 22, 1943.

Zimmermann defined his opera as “scenes for two singers”. Its action is entirely in the minds of the siblings, where different thoughts, desires and memories revolve. This is how the “dramaturgy of inner theater,” a kind of psychodrama, emerges.

The roots of Zimmermann’s music lead Alban Bergin expressionism. The religious beliefs of Sophie and Hans belong towards the end Bachin spiritual passport data.

Ville Saukkonen the performance will take place on the empty and dim stage of the Sonore Hall, the only staging elements of which are Titus Torniainen designed by suggestive, creepy hollows of prison lights. Two musicians play at the back of the stage.

English theater guru Peter Brook developed by The Empty Space in his book The Aesthetics of the ‘Bare Stage’, which In a white rose apply.

In a white rose all that was needed on the stage was two captivating human figures, which the audience listened to and watched with their gazes. The physical nature of both singers was emphasized in that revelation, and each had a strong body awareness of its own.

Absence of sensory stimuli and fear of death can lead to delusions and hallucinations in the dark. In the midst of all the tearing pain, Sophie and Hans are at least vaguely aware of their situation and remain true to their ideals.

Of course, neither sensibly can think. Sophie and Hans ’associations, words, strangling feelings, panic movements, and convulsive physical reactions rise much from the unconscious.

Kaisa Rannan the beautiful and delicate lyrical soprano often told of dreams, nature memories, and weeping children. Ville Rusasen the baritone flashed strikingly on the metallic. Hans was usually concretely matter-of-fact and ruthless. In the end, Mom and Dad came to mind.

The lines of song wandered up and down in an expressionist anxiety, erupted into a shout, or progressed eloquently. The breaks were also talking.

Both required skillful technique and raucous emotional recharge. The accordion and piano followed dreams and memories pale-pale or turned into diabolical horror machines and startling effects.