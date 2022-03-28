Opera Putin suggests conductor Valery Gergiev, who was banned from the West, would lead both Mariinsky St. Petersburg and Bolshoi Moscow

It would be a return to a tsarist practice in which both houses have the same leader.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has been suggested by the conductor Valeri Gergijevillethat the management of the St. Petersburg Mariinsky Theater and the Moscow Bolshoi Theater, which he runs, be combined.

The issue has been reported in the Washington Post, among othersciting the Russian state news agency Tass.

Mariinsky and Bolshoi are the most important Opera Houses in Russia.

The proposal is considered as punishment for the general manager of Bolshoi Vladimir Urinille, who signed an anti-war declaration in February, along with many other Russian cultural figures.

He has also pushed down his theater when anti-war artists have been reluctant to perform there. For example, as a ballet dancer and star ballerina Olga Smirnova resigned from the Bolsheviks and joined the Royal Dutch Ballet.

Chief Conductor of Bolshoi Tugan Sohiev for his part, he resigned from the position of musical director of the theater when he was required to show solidarity with the Russian war of aggression.

Valery Gergiev has not condemned the war, and as a result, his appearances at upcoming festivals and with orchestras have been widely canceled throughout the Western world.

Putin’s proposal would restore two opera houses to the situation that existed in Russia before the 1917 revolution.

In the Russian Empire, one and the same director was responsible for the operas, ballets and theaters of St. Petersburg and Moscow, as well as the educational institutions associated with them.

According to the news agency Tassi, Valery Gergiev did not knock down the proposal, but thought that a reorganization of the opera houses could be considered.

He also estimates that they carry “the most influential musical traditions in the world” that would be further strengthened in this way, and that there would be enough “willing top singers and dancers” on the stages of both theaters in the future.