Rome – I am in Italy four lyrical-symphonic foundations remain with a dance troupe: the Massimo of Palermo, the Scala, the San Carlo, the Opera of Rome. However, the Government wants them to return elsewhere too. “We want to make a policy of thoughtful and wise steps, therefore not promising everything to everyone, but starting with a more elastic, more practical formula, that is, that of providing dance troupes that can cover multiple foundations: Venice and Verona, which have a contiguity geographical; Florence and Bologna, which despite being in different regions are well connected”. The Minister of Culture confirmed this today during question time in the Senate Giuliano Sangennaro responding to the M5s who proposed a bill for the opening of new permanent dance troupes in opera foundations and who wanted to understand why this operation only involved Verona and Venice and Bologna and Florence, excluding “Turin, Genoa, Bari, Cagliari” .

“We start from four cities – said the minister – Nothing excludes that subsequently, in the years to come, we could broaden the spectrum and therefore involve Genoa for example”.

It was the Government who asked Luca Pirondini and Sangiuliano addressed him directly, recalling that he was “administrator, even in a macroscopic conflict of interests, of the lyric-symphonic foundation of Genoa. I do not know that you, as a director, have ever requested or reported the need to recreate a dance troupe. Have you changed your mind? Very well, I congratulate you for having agreed to our position”.

Sangiuliano specified that the Government is not thinking “of a regulatory provision in which to sanction the birth of these two new dance troupes, which do not preclude the creation of dance troupes in Genoa, Turin, Bari and wherever else in the future believe.”

“We will do this with a regulatory provision and we are hypothesizing the establishment of a further fund for 2025 to be assigned upon presentation of multi-year activity development projects, according to the criteria defined with a specific Ministry decree”, says the minister.

Having said this, “it is obvious that we must not create any form of precarious employment. We will scrupulously comply with what the employment contract establishes in this area. The dancers of these new ballet companies will be treated like those of the Teatro alla Scala, the Teatro San Carlo or the Teatro dell'Opera di Roma: they will have the same treatment and this seems quite obvious to me.”

Sangiulian also claimed “great attention to dance, because we believe in the expressiveness of this art form, which among other things involves many young people. There are many young people who practice dance in Italy today, so welcome, and since we want to try to offer them a perspective, perhaps a vision of where to finalize this commitment and this cultural attitude of theirs, we are working with great commitment”.

Note from Pirondini: “The difference between us and you is that you come here without a law but having already issued a press release; we, however, have filed a bill. You understand that announcing a press release on something that doesn't exist yet, on a text that doesn't exist, it's like voting for a book you haven't read, that is, it's something that really doesn't make sense.”