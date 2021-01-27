Opera National Opera postpones Wagner’s Valkyrie premiere until August 2022 – Hannu Lintu replaces Esa-Pekka Salonen and Susanna Mälk

The National Opera and the National Theater withdrew all February performances as the regional government agency continued to impose restrictions.

National Opera and Ballet and the National Theater cancel all their performances in February, because on Wednesday the Regional State Administrative Agency banned all public events for more than ten people, for example in the Helsinki and Uusimaa areas, also for the whole of February.

“For example Richard Wagnerin Valkyrie the premiere of the new direction had already been rehearsed, but it would be financially impossible to present it only as a streaming event and for the auditorium only for ten people at a time, ”the Director of Communications at the National Opera Liisa Riekki tells HS.

However, other streaming broadcasts are being considered.

The National Theater, on the other hand, has put it up for sale Hitler and Blonde a recording with 1,600 view codes redeemed so far. Will go on sale in February Kirsi Porkan and Marina Meinanderin written and directed Outrage recording. Available as a recording in March Kjell Westön Sulfur yellow sky, directed by Juhana von Bagh.

Perhaps The pandemic has been the most violent of the National Opera’s giant investment, a multi-year project presented by Wagner. Ring that is, more precisely Nibelung ring -tetralogy Anna Kelon as new controls.

Reininkulta avasi Produktion in 2019. Another Ringin premiere ie Valkyrie has been repeatedly postponed due to the pandemic and is now postponed immediately to August 2022.

“The year 2021 now feels too uncertain due to the pandemic,” Riekki explains.

At the same time scheduled for May 2021 Ringin third part Siegfried will be presented later, most likely in 2023.

Alun very Esa-Pekka Salonen had to lead the whole Ring. When Valkyrie the premiere shifted, Salonen had to cancel Valkyrie due to overlapping schedules. Susanna Mälkki promised to lead a work of which a trimmed version of the orchestra was planned to maximize safety gaps.

When the schedule changed again, the duties of conductor have now been given Valkyrie, Siegfriedin and The destruction of the gods for the future Chief Conductor of the National Opera To Hannu Linnu. For August 2022, it is also believed that Valkyrie can be played with a full orchestra.

“We are grateful to Susanna for her tireless work now being practiced Valkyrie for Esa-Pekka from inspiration to the whole cycle, ”says the artistic director Lilli Paasikivi in the bulletin.

“I hope both great artists will continue to be our close partners.”

At the same time, numerous changes will make it possible for Bird to start as chief conductor, contrary to the preliminary information, as early as 1 August 2021 and not only from the beginning of 2022.

Now in February 2021 also for example Swan pond the premiere on February 26 will move to show no earlier than May 2021.

Other productions after the performance break will be carried out as planned.