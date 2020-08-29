Opera Karita Mattila and Esa-Pekka Salonen join forces in some places in a great covid whim, where there is also another pointless fuss

Covid fan tutte based on Mozart’s Cosi fan tutte opera. Libretto by Minna Lindgren, directed by Jussi Nikkilä. National Opera Orchestra and Choir, conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen. In the roles e.g. Miina-Liisa Värelä, Johanna Rusanen, Tuomas Katajala, Waltteri Torikka, Tommi Hakala and Karita Mattila.

National Opera decided to take a coronavirus break Covid fan tutte -funny lasts an hour and a half, contains more than half an hour of comic and musical hits, and at least still in the premiere also another futile fuss.

The biggest superstar of classical music in recent decades, the conductor, was brought to the house at the same time. Esa-Pekka Salonen and soprano Karita Mattila, who bowed to many roles with his incredible charisma.

The hall was sold for only half of the security measures due to the coronavirus, but the applause was enthusiastic. The opera has been needed, although now it was only obtained on the principle of cut, glue and sing.

The cell phone response was a means of performance. Pictured are Miina-Liisa Vrelä (left), Johanna Rusanen, Tommi Hakala and Sanna-Kaisa Palo.

All began as originally intended: Salonen led Richard Wagnerin Valkyrie or Nibelung ring -the overture of the second evening of the tetralogy tentatively, albeit with an undersized or Mozart-sized orchestra.

Just Valkyrie had to start the autumn season of the National Opera before the pandemic struck.

Then the “National Opera Interface Manager”, the actor, took the stage Sanna-Kaisa Palo in a new speaking role. He explained that “exceptionally, all singers are healthy, but today we are unable to present what was intended. Instead, unfortunately, you get something else. ”

That “sorry for something else” is Mozart’s Cosi fan tutte musical cream based on the opera Covid fan tutte, from which Mozart’s original music has been mutilated for another hour.

A completely new coronavirus plot was written for the Finnish performance and it is supplemented with music excerpts from other operas (mainly the scene From the magic flute mixed Don Giovanni Leporello catalogs adapted to coronavirus words).

The order of the excerpts selected from the original opera was also changed to serve a new plot.

Mostly the fun control came to ruin some of the musical pleasures. I wanted to hear exactly how Salonen and the National Opera Orchestra perform a great overture. However, the fire was put on the chatter microphone even when the overture was playing.

When the music was allowed to play uninterrupted, the orchestra was in a respectable condition after a long break. The choir performed on a screen split in a manner familiar from many corona performances.

Fire was then told to tell Wagner sopranos horned in cow horns (Johanna Rusanen, Miina-Liisa Värelä) and tenor Tuomas to Katajala, baritone Waltteri Torika and bass baritone To Tommi Hakalathat now Mozart must be sung. A couple of jokes came off it.

Everyone performed very well vocally. The most natural Mozart years of Vrelä and Rusanen are already behind us, but lush to Wagner and Richard Strauss the sitting sounds harmonized nicely together. Katajala is a great Mozart tenor, Torikka and Hakala are also drawn to their lives.

Karita Mattilaki had been put on to talk at first, but then she got to sing and shine.

During his Mozart years, he was one of the most sought-after performers in the lead role of this opera in Fiordiligi. Now she had been labeled a Despina maid, but she sang whatever, including men’s contributions.

The revised text introduced him as an international opera diva, a cheating mask merchant (the name seems to flash “Iina Ylhä”), a more than 70-year-old party-like risk group and, for example, an “devoted doctor” who devoted his experimental vaccine to the singers.

Best covid jokes were obtained by a clever joker of a skilled librettist Minna Lindgren placed them in Mozart’s music. The control was also at its best when the music was allowed to play.

This was already the case, in part, at a ‘government briefing’, a sign language interpreter of which had been familiar from official events. Outi Huusko.

Johanna Rusanen also experienced herself as a fitness distance teacher.

The best were the mid-performance twinkle, where Rusanen’s distance learning was invented for the highlights of the music, Hakala’s unfortunate Teams meeting, Vrelä’s saturation during the restaurant closing weeks with oatmeal and pea soup, and Katajala’s beautiful performance for an isolated mother.

The Tighter duet of Vrelä and Katajala was also a treat. The cell phone screen was used imaginatively as a staging effect, even though the power tool has been around for a while.

There were enough ideas for the control method typical of Nikkilä, but the implementation was threatened by fragmentation. Dancer Natasha Lommin the agile role of the Covid virus fit the concept well.

Sanna-Kaisa Palo caught the Covid virus (dancer Natasha Lommi) in her speech role as “Interface Manager of the National Opera”.

Is understandably, especially vocal recitations had been shortened so that no time was needed.

Next, the originally abundant new speech shares could be tightened. The spoken jokes were directed to explain underlining as Toivo Särkän and Spede Pasasen in comedies.

If the speech parts had been more closely controlled, there would also have been more immortal music to the agreed extent.

The show was put together in an exceptionally short time. There were great moments in the whole, but there was still room for improvement. I wonder if a team of top experts can’t do that.

Maybe this will happen on September 1, when the performance will be seen on the Stage24 service at oopperabaletti.fi and at Yle Areena.