Opera | Kaija Saariaho’s Innocence delights and shocks British critics: “A modern masterpiece”

An opera about the trauma of a school shooting gets even five-star reviews in London. Vilma Jää is also getting a lot of attention again.

Kaija Saariaho and Sofi Oksanen Innocence-opera’s triumphant streak continues now at the Royal Opera House in London’s Covent Garden, with mostly positive reviews.

Daily Telegraph and Evening Standard give a full five stars. The Telegraph by Nicholas Kenyon according to this, it is a “modern masterpiece”, in which Saariaho, as a brilliant manipulator of orchestration, has composed his own tonal world for each character.

of the Evening Standard Barry Millington according to him, it is an “exceptionally strong and disturbing” operatic experience. He refers to the difficult subject of the opera, i.e. the traumas caused by the school shooting, by disturbing.

The Times, Independent and iNews give four stars, as do classical music online publications The Arts Desk and Bachtrack.

Saariaho wrote Vilma Jään the role so that it can be sung amplified and using the cattle call technique mastered by Jää. This also irritates the sentences that were delighted by the critics in London.

Susanna Mälkin management again receives unanimous praise. The extensive occupation is considered moderate to very good depending on the critic.

The opera premiered at the Aix-en-Provence festival in the summer of 2021. Helsingin Sanomat announced it in its review at the time into a masterpieceas well as for example Le Monde, Le Figaro, The New York Times and Diapason.

The direction continued last fall at the Finnish National Opera and now in London.

Britain’s the premiere did not make as strong an impression on all critics as the first performance. “Not as perfect as I remembered, but pretty good,” rated Bachtrackin Mark Valencia.

of the Financial Times Alastair Macaulay give the product three stars. In his opinion Innocence is an intelligently designed work that nevertheless left me cold. He admits that the music is full of clever ideas, but only the murderer’s brother (Markus Nykänen) and the rest of Vilma Jää’s parts touched the critic.

“Innocence it’s not so much a drama, but a laboratory where a test series is made for these people,” he sums up.

of The Guardian Andrew Clements also give three stars. “Once again, Saariaho’s score keeps a distance from the drama,” he assesses. He too praises Saariaho’s use of the orchestra and Mälki’s conducting, but in his opinion, the music never reaches the climax of the drama, and among the singers, only Vilma Jää’s parts stand out and touch the critic.

of London after Innocence the production continues in October to the Dutch National Opera and next June to the San Francisco Opera. New York’s Metropolitan Opera will perform the work in the 2025–2026 season.

Innocence the premiere production from the Aix-en-Provence festival can still be seen for free on Arte’s website.