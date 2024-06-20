Thanks to a collaboration between Opera GX from Opera Software and the series of The Boys Amazon Prime Video is now available in the Vought browser. This is free of charge and offers custom items associated with Vought International.

Likewise, it has advanced functions such as a renovated GX Corner area. It is in this way that it allows fans of the series and any other user to see scans of the costumes of their favorite supers and more.

Apart from this software, a video is available with Ashley Barrett, CEO of Vought International, where she talks about the features of this browser.

It should be noted that this program is actually Opera GX but with a classic black and white theme to match the Vought aesthetic of the series. The Boys. It is part of the promotion of the fourth season of this television show that is currently broadcast.

This version of the Opera GX browser features a reimagined desktop icon, and its gaming news section, GX Corner, now provides access to the main Vought database dashboard.

This allows Internet users, as we mentioned before, to see the uniforms of the supers. But it also allows you to consult the latest news related to the world of The Boysas well as seeing an impressive panorama of the Vought headquarters.

The Vought Navigator The Boys It has all the features that make Opera GX stand out. This is how it has agile file transfer between multiple devices thanks to Flow.

It also has a sidebar that provides quick access to built-in applications, such as the music player. And at the same time, it protects user data and privacy thanks to its integrated ad blocking and free VPN services.

To download this browser consult this link.