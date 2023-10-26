Opera GX, the browser designed for gamers, today announced an update to RGX mode that improves videos and images while browsing the web. Opera GX has integrated better rendering and improved video and image quality to deliver a faster browsing experience. The new RGX mode also offers the “Split Preview” option, which allows you to see improvements made to the graphics in real time by moving the cursor over the image or video. “After Opera GX originally announced RGX 1.0 in December 2022, we knew people would think our promises of high definition seemed too good to be true. That’s why, with this series of updates, we’ve also added a window preview so users can see the improvements for themselves and put the improved RGX mode to the test,” says Maciej Kocemba, Product Director of Opera GX.

To set up the RGX, you need to go to the RGX submenu and set your effects preferences by adjusting the sliders for video and images to suit your preferences. Customizable sliders allow users to fine-tune and adjust the intensity of the enhancements, allowing them to find the precise setup that best suits their setup and needs. “With hardware prices skyrocketing and video streaming services forcing consumers to sign up for premium subscriptions, we wanted to give our users an easy way to ensure sharper images and videos without having to pay. RGX offers the same feast for the eyes without having to touch the wallet” concludes Kocemba.