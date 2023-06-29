The Opera GX browser recently introduced Mods, a feature that allows users to modify their browser with themes, sounds and shaders that change the look of websites in real time. On this basis, Live Wallpapers, which are actually mini-games created with the GameMaker engine, react to mouse movements in real time, evolving and changing their appearance based on the user’s actions and movements. “They say ‘home is where the heart is’ and that is our goal with Live Wallpapers,” said Maciej Kocemba, Product Director of Opera GX. “We want users to feel at home when they open their operating system and browser, and Live Wallpapers allows you to do this by being able to configure your parameters according to your style preferences and interact with the Live Wallpaper at every step Live Wallpapers turns your setup into an interactive game”.

Leveraging Opera’s GameMaker engine, Mods change the look, sound, behavior and interaction of Opera GX, so that each user can design their own browsing experience based on their gaming configuration. The entire browser can be modified to your liking, and your creations can be uploaded to the GX.store for free. With a collection of over 50 live wallpapers created by the GX community and team, all live wallpapers displayed in the GX.store are free to download. “Opera GX is the only browser built for gamers since its inception more than four years ago. This allows us to deliver amazing features, like tweaks that not only change the look, feel and sound of the browser, but also the way websites are displayed. Today we take Live Wallpapers a step further and allow users to modify their operating system,” added Kocemba.

To celebrate the launch of the feature and its fourth birthday, Opera GX has created a mod specially designed for the American YouTuber and personality MrBeast. MrBeast will reveal his exclusive Live Wallpaper live through his YouTube gaming channel on July 6th. Live Wallpapers in Opera GX is accessible to all Windows and macOS users. On Windows, users can also change the OS wallpaper. To set a Live Wallpaper as their Windows background, users must join the Early bird program in the GX settings. To apply a Live Wallpaper in Windows, users can interact with the Windows tray application and select the wallpaper they wish to set from there. To access live wallpapers, users need to download Opera GX, then go to GX’s online store and install the desired wallpaper.