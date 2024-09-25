If you have a 4K monitor for gaming, you’ll likely get your money’s worth with the newer Xbox and PlayStation consoles, which support those resolutions. But when it comes to consuming video, it’s a very different story. Much of today’s content is at lower resolutions, and stretching those videos directly isn’t an elegant solution. That’s why the announcement of the gaming browser, Opera GX, now supporting NVIDIA’s upscaling technology is so striking.

The Norwegian Internet explorer announced a few days ago, via a post on its official blog, that it has just incorporated support for NVIDIA RTX Super Resolution (VSR) technology, capable of scaling low-quality images and video up to 4K using artificial intelligence, and not only that, but it also reduces compression artifacts so commonly visible on streaming platforms.

Although this technology is available in the browser, it should be noted that it is activated in the NVIDIA control panel and requires, of course, an RTX graphics card.

Opera GX also reported that for those who do not have an RTX GPU, there is the alternative of using RGX mode, which has been available for some time and improves the quality of videos and images, without the need for a graphics card.

For several years now, Opera GX has been committed to offering unique features tailored to gamers, such as themed mods, resource limiters, a release schedule, free indie games, and security tools.

As such, NVIDIA RTX Super Resolution technology is just one more in a long list of attractive features for those looking for a highly customizable internet browser, which is also closely linked to the gaming scene, through alliances with brands such as CD Projekt RED and Riot Games.

