Opera GX was chosen by Riot Game to be the Associate Navigator for global League of Legends Esports events, and all this just in time for Worlds 2024.

Opera GX You’ll have special access to the Co-Streamer Hub, Worlds Unlocked digital releases exclusive to League of Legends users, and themed mods designed to resonate with League of Legends players and fans.

Opera GX uses its platform to empower fans by giving them useful tools and co-creating an ecosystem that allows them to amplify their passion.

Now, as the Chosen Partner Browser for Worlds 2024, this software created the Co-Streamer Hub. It brings together all livestream options, allowing viewers to filter streams by language.

This browser will feature a dedicated “Riot Corner” section, which will serve as an interactive directory for all tournament matchups, including a Worlds 2024 schedule.

By clicking on any of the days, viewers will be able to see which teams are competing and at what time. The calendar will adjust to the user’s specific time zone, making it easier to follow the matches.

To unlock Riot Corner, users will need to download one of six official LoL mods from the GX.store.

Opera GX will have gifts for League of Legends fans

As you probably already know, Worlds 2024 is the biggest League of Legends event and every loot collector is excited about the unlimited edition items that come only once a year.

Opera GX will offer free exclusive drops. To get them you need to download the software and then claim your gifts on the LoL page.

Opera GX will deliver exclusive content, including drops, the Co-Streamer Hub, Riot Corner, and mods, starting September 25, in parallel with the Worlds 2024 play-in rounds.

