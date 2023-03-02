Genoa – This evening, Thursday 2 March, at 8 pm, the maestro Daniel Oren conducts the orchestra of the Opera Carlo Felice in the concert “Heroes and Emperors”, with music by Ludwig Van Beethoven and Pëtr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, and Gabriele Carcano at the piano. The preview of the evening, the presentation of Oren himself in the Paganini hall of the theater to spectators with tickets and season ticket holders of the symphony season, scheduled for 7 pm, has instead been cancelled. The concert will be held regularly.

Former musical director of the Carlo Felice and a regular guest at the Verona Arena, the great Israeli conductor combines his passion for symphonic music – he has led the orchestras of the Accademia di Santa Cecilia in Rome, the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, the Israel Philharmonic and that of Berlin – to the predilection for opera, with a repertoire that embraces the greatest Italian romantic and verist production.

The program opens with the powerful Egmont Overture, which Beethoven wrote for the homonymous work by Goethe, continues with the Piano Concerto n. 5 in E flat major “Emperor” op. 73 again by Beethoven and ends with the Symphony n. 5 in E minor op. 64 by Tchaikovsky. Of the incidental music composed by Beethoven for Goethe’s Sturm und drang tragedy, centered on the themes of love, heroism and freedom, ten pieces in all, only the Overture has always enjoyed vast popularity. The composition unfolds along three main axes, corresponding to the tempos Sostenuto but not too much, Allegro and Allegro con brio.

The first is based on the opposition of the harsh torn chords of the strings, symbol of an implacable oppressor, and the mournful voices of the woodwinds. The following time flows into a very high proclamation of heroic strength. But when the hero is about to succumb, here is the third movement, Allegro con brio, to give impetus to a glorious, energetic, dazzling theme. The Concerto n.5 in E flat major for piano and orchestra is a large and grandiose page which the author would have liked to entitle “Gran Concerto” but which the publisher baptized “Emperor”, because the style is imperial: magniloquent, proud, definitive.

After the Fourth Symphony, Tchaikovsky had oriented his musical production towards different genres, increasing his fame throughout Europe. La Quinta was born immediately after his meeting with Edvard Grieg, in 1888, and with it the crucial theme of the struggle with fate returns.

Tickets from 12 to 32 euros, on the operacarlofelicegenova.it website