Guadalajara (Union)
Jazz songs and Western opera performances carried an authentic Emirati identity at the Guadalajara International Book Fair, where Sharjah, the guest of honor of the 36th edition of the exhibition, organized concerts by Emirati artists Arqam and Fatima Al Hashemi, during which thousands of Mexicans gathered on the aesthetics of jazz classics and the power of the operatic voice, so the artist Arqam presented In his traditional Emirati costume, he performed a selection of the most famous jazz songs that the world knew in the sixties and seventies of the last century.
While Al-Hashemi took the musical audience in Mexico to the openness of Emirati art to international music with charming opera pieces, she received cheers and applause from the audience on the largest Mexican theaters in the city of Guadalajara.
