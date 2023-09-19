Chess is the passion of many and Opera, the innovative and leading web browser, knows this well. This is why he decided to collaborate with Chess.comThe most famous site for chess enthusiasts, to create a customized browser dedicated to this game. This special version of the browser is available for both desktop and mobile devices and allows chess users to stay connected to their community and enjoy playing at any time and place, while also offering the possibility to access a large amount of content related to the game of chess.

In the new themed version of Opera One, users will find a Chess.com icon in the sidebar, which it will take them directly to the site where they can enter and exit the game at will, challenging opponents or solving puzzles while browsing the web.

Opera for Android usersinstead, they will be able to activate the personalized mobile version of the chess-themed browser, in which the home page will present articles, videos and other informative content, so that they can learn new strategies and increasingly improve their skills and their Elo score (system of chess evaluation).

“Chess.com has revived chess, which is now played by millions of people every day around the world. We are happy to partner with Chess.com to offer a platform that ensures a fast and safe browsing experience for all chess fans, regardless of where they are”

he has declared Jumana Patel, Director Business Development & Global Partnerships at Opera.

“Opera has become the most popular independent browser. We’re excited to bring the world of chess to this new version of Opera’s AI-powered browser to help make this beautiful game, loved by all of us, even more accessible, convenient and fun. During our next AI Cup, September 26-29, we will showcase some of the unique features of this chess browser live on Chess.com.”

he has declared Sebastian J. Kuhnert, Vice President, Business Development of Chess.com.

Opera has a solid experience in following consumer trends and integrating platforms and technologies appreciated by users, just think that the company has integrated TikTok, WhatsApp and Instagram into the desktop sidebar, while football fans can benefit from an in-depth real-time results feature on mobile devices. Opera has also recently pioneered browser-based navigation.artificial intelligence, seamlessly incorporating several GPT-based services while launching its own AI tool, Aria.

The Opera and Chess.com browser will be available for both desktop and mobile

The Opera desktop browser dedicated to chess features sidebar integration with Chess.com so users are always just one click away from a puzzle, streamer, or a quick game of blitz. L’Intuitive user interface simplifies more than ever changing the displayboard settings, managing the chat with other players and watching educational content, all without having to open another tab or move away from what’s on screen. You can also keep the sidebar panel open so you can continue reading, watching, or browsing with one eye on the board, while your opponent plans their next move.

Opera’s main mobile browser, Opera for Android, has a custom build for chess lovers that includes a number of chess-themed customizations. The new chess-themed wallpapers will be able to transform the atmosphere, immersing users in the aesthetics of the game as they navigate. The home page also offers videos and articles from Chess.com, as well as quick access to Chess TV and the official website, so that the game, in its many forms, is always at users’ fingertips.

The Opera browser was recently revamped under the code name Opera One. This is a release that combines new modular design principles with multi-threaded composition technology to bring a user interface to life like never before. The browser features innovative new solutions such as Tab Islands, VPN Pro, ad blocker and integrated tracker, all features that underline Opera’s commitment to producing a secure and fast platform.

Opera One is also the first browser to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Aria. Based on OpenAI’s GPT technology, Aria allows you to access the features of GPT solutions enhanced by continuously updated information from the web.

Opera for Android is the company’s mobile flagship. This version also includes the same free and Pro VPN options, ad blockers and trackers, and native crypto wallet, so users can easily switch between desktop and mobile apps. Custom wallpaper options allow users to express their uniqueness, while Aria, also available on Opera for Android, helps them optimize their productivity on the go.

If you are attracted by science or technology, continue to follow us, so you don’t miss the latest news from all over the world!