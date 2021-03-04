Opera Aida Opera coming to be watched by HS digital subscribers

The National Opera’s performance of the popular Aida Opera highlights its connections to modern times. The performance of the National Opera will be available to HS digital subscribers today, Thursday.

Aida is one of the most popular works in opera history. It features great music, handsome and beautiful hit melodies Celeste Aida since the tenor and a nuanced story.

The Aida performance of the National Opera will be available to HS digital subscribers on Thursday, April 4, at 7 pm. The performance can be viewed from a recording published in connection with this article for the next six months.

At the beginning of the presentation, the editor Sami Sykkö interviews the artistic director of the National Opera Lilli Paasikiviä and the future chief conductor Hannu Lintua. The interview lasts about 20 minutes.

The work supervisor Georg Rootering emphasizes the connections to modernity in telling Aida’s story of the brutal war between Egypt and Ethiopia and the dangerous love between the Egyptian warlord and the Ethiopian princess.

Thus, the control suits and Scenery are ambiguous. In addition to the ancient Egyptian catalog, references can be found, for example Benito Mussolini fascist Italy. Prisoners’ Orange costumes can also bring a connection to the Guantanamo Bay prison camp.

The premiere of Rootering Directing was at the National Opera in September 2010. The performance now on view was filmed on April 12, 2019.

The performance was led by the main visitor of the National Opera Patrick Fournillier. An Ossetian soprano sings in the role of the fence Veronica Jieveva, Amneris is Anna Danik and in the role of warlord Radamès between the two strong women sings the tenor of the National Opera, also remembered as the tango king Mika Pohjonen.

The opera itself takes about three hours.