Supporting, under the conditions of the pandemic, lyrical artists, many of whom are today weakened by the cancellations of concerts, this is the goal of the Unisson association, Saturday, October 17 at 5 p.m., at the Opéra comique in Paris, with the support of the latter’s management. Confirmed artists will share the stage with the youngest, to embody the variety of career paths and profiles of the profession. The program, from Handel to Bernstein, including Saint-Saëns, Offenbach and Vaughan Williams, will only include ensemble pieces, from the duet to the grand concertato. The singers will be accompanied on the piano by Sélim Mazari, Cécile Restier and Nathalie Steinberg, who provide their friendly support. The Unisson association supports, advises and supports lyrical artists employed or studying in France. The health crisis is very severely felt by the performing arts sector, and particularly by independent artists. In a few weeks, more than 200 singers joined the association. Also aware of harassment issues, Unisson offers its members a space for dialogue and mutual aid. It is also working to consolidate the future by proposing an overhaul of the contracts of lyrical artists, in order to prevent the administrative pitfalls brought to light by the crisis. France Musique will broadcast this evening, Saturday, October 31, at 8 p.m. Mr. U.