The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, accompanied by the president of Atlético de Madrid, Enrique Cerezo, and some of the club’s legends, yesterday inaugurated the new Atlético de Madrid park, located in the same space occupied by the stadium. Vicente Calderón’s game before his disappearance in 2017.

The mayor, representatives of the club and some of the red and white legends have officiated the introduction of a “time capsule” at the point where the center of the Vicente Calderón was located, where an urn with a piece of grass, a stone and a seat from the old Atlético de Madrid stadium.

In the urn, which has been buried under a slab that recalls the silhouette of the stadium, a flag and an Atlético de Madrid shirt, two photographs of the first and last goal in the stadium, a poster of the first match and a map by sectors with the marked prices of tickets for the last game.

The Atlético de Madrid park is part of the new green space built on the covering of the M-30 in the Mahou-Calderón area, an action that represents the culmination of Madrid Río, given that the Vicente Calderón split this urban park that runs alongside to the Manzanares River.

The culmination of Madrid Río

The completion of Madrid Río has involved the planting of more than 1,200 new trees, 4,500 square meters of grass and 9,000 bushes of different species.

The resulting area gives continuity to the itinerary that borders the Manzanares River with the construction of a promenade of approximately 620 linear meters that connects with the existing ones both to the south and north and that complies with all current universal accessibility standards.

The new space is divided into three areas due to the altimetric differences produced by the coverage of the M-30 section that has allowed the execution of this new green area.

These levels are connected through a series of large vegetal slopes that smooth out the differences in elevation and are delimited by a series of granite benches that serve as both containment and places to sit at different heights.

Cycling and pedestrian path

The first area is the one that runs along the bank of the Manzanares River and is developed entirely on the roof slab.

A winding cycle path has been built on this platform that connects the two sections of Madrid Río to the south and north through a large pine forest with clearings from where you can look out towards the river.

With fine sand pavements and granite cobblestones in some areas, the itinerary is completely accessible and allows access to the park through the San Isidro bridge.

On the other hand, at the lower level, from the north, the pedestrianization of the last section of Paseo de la Virgen del Puerto has been completed to allow quiet access that eliminates the cul-de-sac near the roundabout on Calle del Duque de Tovar.

Next to this street, a staircase and an accessible ramp have been installed that connect the unevenness generated between this area and the upper platform that covers the M-30.

For its part, in the central area, where the Vicente Calderón stadium was located, the Atlético de Madrid park has been created, which has an informal non-approved athletics track with three lanes and porous pavement.

At the event, Almeida highlighted this urban regeneration operation as an example of what the city of the future is “which is committed to improving the quality standards of public space, generating green areas and improving communication infrastructure by burying the 700 meters that were missing in Madrid Río and that is committed to preserving its identity and its memory, which here are called Atlético de Madrid.”





La Vanguardia and agencies