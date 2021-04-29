D.he Mona Lisa is due to have a visitor again soon. President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday unveiled an easing plan that would see museums like the Louvre open from May 19. Theaters and cinemas that have been closed since the end of October will then be allowed to let in visitors again under strict conditions. Macron, who called himself an optimist in an interview on Thursday, takes no account of the incidence values. Every day, around 30,000 French people are infected with the corona virus on average every week. The intensive care units are still overloaded with 5000 Covid-19 sufferers. But the president’s aim is to give the country a perspective.

The first stage of the easing begins on May 3rd. Then all children are allowed to return to face-to-face classes in schools. The older students from the 8th grade alternate between face-to-face and digital lessons. The ban on moving more than ten kilometers from your home without a valid reason will then no longer apply. Travel between the French regions is also allowed again. At the second opening stage, the president has an eye on holidaymakers who long for conviviality on the long weekend of Pentecost. From 19 May on, restaurants and cafés will be able to serve their guests on outdoor terraces until 9 p.m. No more than six people can sit at each table. All shops should then reopen under strict conditions. The museums, cinemas, theaters, concert halls and sports facilities are open to a maximum of 800 people. For outdoor facilities such as football stadiums, the limit is raised to 1000

Nocturnal curfew only after 11 p.m.

From June 9th, the recommendations for working from home will be repealed. Cafés and restaurants can then again entertain guests indoors, the rule of tables for six remains. The nightly curfew, which currently starts at 7 p.m., does not come into force until 11 p.m. Fitness studios and other indoor sports facilities will also be allowed to reopen. The government is counting on the introduction of the European health passport so that trade fairs and other major events with up to 1000 people can again be permitted.

From June 30th there should be no more exit restrictions. Only the discos are closed. With the detailed schedule, Macron is striving to lighten the mood in the country. However, the Pasteur Institute has warned in a report that France is facing a fourth wave in the middle of the summer holidays due to the early easing. The vaccinations were not enough to prevent the pandemic from flaring up again, warn the institute’s scientists. In order to vaccinate all adults by August, 590,000 doses would have to be vaccinated daily. Around 350,000 people are currently vaccinated every day.