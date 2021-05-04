I.Italy plans to open itself to foreign tourists in mid-May with a national “green pass”. That said Prime Minister Mario Draghi after the virtual meeting of the G20 tourism ministers on Tuesday afternoon in Rome. Italy is chairing the G20 group this year.

The national passport is intended to bridge the time until the introduction of the European “Green Pass”, which is expected in mid-June. Italy is ready to welcome visitors from all over the world again, Draghi told the press in Rome. The virtual meeting of tourism ministers was one of the first dates of the Italian presidency of the G20, said Draghi: “It was a symbolic meeting. The world wants to come to Italy, but the pandemic has forced us to close ourselves off from the world. But now Italy is ready to welcome the world back. ”He has no doubt that tourism will revive in Italy more than before.

Slump in sales in tourism

Tourism accounted for more than 13 percent of the country’s economic output in 2019 and generated sales of a good 236 billion euros. In the pandemic year 2020, turnover in tourism collapsed by a good 51 percent, the share in the already reduced economic output fell to seven percent. “We have to offer clear, simple rules so that tourists can come to us safely,” said Draghi, adding, “It’s time to book your vacation in Italy.”

According to Italian media reports, the certificate is intended to enable tourist trips between the twenty regions – regardless of whether these are classified as yellow, orange or red zones, each with a different risk of infection, according to the Italian Corona traffic light. The traveler must prove that they have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, have recovered from an illness or have tested negative in the past 48 hours. Children under two years of age should be exempt from the obligation to provide evidence.

Restoring confidence in travel and tourism, economic recovery and the lessons learned from the experience of the pandemic for future tourism are key issues identified in the draft document of the G20 tourism ministers meeting under the Italian Presidency . Because of the pandemic, nearly 62 million tourism jobs have been lost worldwide, the document says.

Italy’s data protection authority recently expressed concerns about the introduction of a national “green passport”. The plans so far left too many interpretations open as to how the passport will be used in the future, said the president of the national data protection authority, Pasquale Stanzione, the newspaper “La Stampa”. It is also not clear who is processing the data and how the privacy of the users is protected. Stanzione demanded that all areas of application for the “green pass” must be disclosed.