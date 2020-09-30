A first TV debate in the US election campaign, which was sometimes chaotic, also unsettled investors on the German stock market. The Dax fell on Wednesday by 0.6 percent to 12,753 points. Things had already gone downhill on the Asian stock exchanges. The exchange of blows between President Donald Trump and his rival Joe Biden on Wednesday night was marked by mutual insults and personal attacks.

Trump once again left it open whether he would accept a defeat on November 3 without further ado and warned of massive postal ballot fraud. “As a result, there is growing fear among investors that the election itself could end in chaos if Trump does not accept a possible defeat,” said strategist Milan Cutkovic from the trading house AxiTrader.

The increasing number of new corona infections and the Brexit negotiations, which are in a critical phase, also caused uncertainty. Despite all warnings from the EU, the British House of Commons passed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s controversial internal market law. The pound fell to $ 1.2832.

The prospect of a capital increase to partially finance a takeover depressed Covestro’s share price. The papers gave way up to 5.9 percent to 42.96 euros. The plastics group is taking over a division from the Dutch chemical company DSM for 1.61 billion euros. A capital increase should raise around 450 million euros for this.



Infineon lost 0.8 percent, Siltronic lost 1.5 percent. According to stockbrokers, a gloomy outlook from US chipmaker Micron weighs on the stocks. Investors preferred to cash in after the recent price gains in the sector, said a trader.

