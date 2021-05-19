Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

The Secretariat announced For the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation Yesterday, the award opened for nominations for the award in its fourteenth session 2022, and nomination applications were received by farmers, producers, researchers and academics specialized in date palm cultivation, date production and agricultural innovation from various countries of the world until December 31, 2021 through the award’s website, under the guidance of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Award.

Abdul Wahab Zayed and Hilal Al Kaabi during the press conference (from the source)

This came during the virtual press conference held by the award’s secretariat remotely, in the presence of Dr. Abdel Wahab Zayed, Secretary General of the Award, Dr. Hilal Hamid Saed Al Kaabi, member of the Board of Trustees, Chairman of the Administrative and Financial Committee, and a number of representatives of international organizations and those interested in the nomination and representatives of the Arab media And international.

Dr. Zayed pointed to the great success of the award over fourteen years, thanks to the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, patron of the award, may God protect him, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Commander The Supreme Council of the Armed Forces, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and the continuous follow-up of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Award, as it formed the great openness to the local, regional and international community The best results in increasing the number of candidates in the various categories of the award.

For his part, Dr. Hilal Hamid Saed Al Kaabi, a member of the award’s board of trustees, said that the total number of candidates For the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation Since its inception, there have been 1648 candidates, representing 56 countries around the world. In detail, the number of participants from Arab countries reached 1310, or 79.5%, 120 candidates from the UAE, or 7.3%, and 218 candidates from the rest of the world, or 13.2%.

While the number of award winners since its inception has reached 80 winners, of whom 44 winners are from Arab countries, or 55%, 20 winners from the UAE, or 25%, and 16 winners from foreign countries, or 20%, as has been done. Honoring 45 dignitaries and national, regional and international organizations, including 24 from the Arab countries, or 44.4%, 23 from the United Arab Emirates and 7 from the rest of the world.

The General Secretariat of the Award also announced that all technical and administrative preparations have been completed to receive nomination applications For the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation Its fourteenth session 2022, and the names of the winners will be announced during mid-February 2022, and the award ceremony will be held during mid-March 2022.

Abdel Wahab Zayed said that in the event that the Corona crisis is over, the events and festivals offered by the award will be organized both inside and outside the country, expressing his appreciation to the participants who were keen to participate in the previous session despite the pandemic circumstances, and requests for this session will be received electronically, affirming the award’s support. For date palm farmers and those interested in palm trees, as the award contributed to spreading awareness of the importance of the palm on the Arab and international levels, pointing out that the five categories of the award enjoy the interest of those concerned with the date palm, explaining the role of the media in supporting the activities of the award, which is considered a specialized international award.