The Karama Training Institute, affiliated to the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, opened its doors to support students of determination from the autism category, aged 15 years and over, and to enhance their educational independence by giving them access to vocational training services within eight specialized tracks, in addition to providing them with future job opportunities. To empower them and ensure their independence and ability to work.

The inauguration of the institute was attended by Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Head of the Community Development Department, Sarah Awad Issa Muslim, Head of the Department of Governmental Support, and Ali Rashid Qannas Al Ketbi, Head of the Governmental Support Department.

They conducted a tour during which they interacted with students registered at the institute and were briefed on the training workshops and the advanced equipment that it provides.

The opening of the Karama Institute coincides with the world’s celebration of Autism Awareness Month, which is an annual event that aims to enhance global awareness of autism and build a culture of integrating individuals with autism into their communities, and supporting them to reach their full potential.

The institute organizes workshops designed to help students in the autism category define their interests and refine their skills within eight tracks, including: mechanical and electrical applications, hydroponics, culinary and hospitality, creative arts, business administration, printing and design center, game production, electronic sports, and video production studio .

In addition, a group of specialized experts in cooperation with the Institute’s team of autism specialists supervise the management of training workshops that are compatible with international standards.

As part of the initiatives aimed at integrating people of determination into society at the state level, a group of national companies began to register their interest in providing training and employment opportunities for students with autism, including the Strata Manufacturing Companies and the Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Center of Mubadala Investment Company, which will enable students to join forces. Future worker.

Al Khaili emphasized that the opening of the institute will contribute to building an inclusive and empowering society for people of determination.

He said that we are confident that the institute will ensure the development of students’ capabilities, refine their skills, and prepare them to move to the labor market and contribute to social and economic life, thus empowering them and activating their role to be catalysts for social change, in line with Abu Dhabi’s strategy for people of determination.

Sarah Awad Issa Muslim stated that the institute provides quality education and future employment opportunities for Emirati students of determination.

“The institute provides students with vocational training opportunities that will enable them to build their lives independently and play a pivotal role in the renaissance of our inclusive society in all its sectors,” she added.

Ali Rashid Qannas Al Ketbi stressed that the institute provides an integrated training experience for people of determination that contributes to developing their skills and abilities through a curriculum that develops competencies and covers various paths.

The institute’s new and specially equipped building for vocational training is located on the campus of Al Karama School in Abu Dhabi. It includes a range of advanced and specialized facilities, such as innovation rooms, an electronic game room, a video production room, an editing studio, other creative studios, a sensory garden area and a specialized culinary education platform.

The British company Priory for Education and Child Services operates the Al Karama School and the Karama Training Institute. It is the independent provider of special education services for people of determination and of the world-famous Priory Group. The opening of the Karama Training Institute was very welcomed by the parents of students of determination who moved from school to the training institute, especially given the professional opportunities that study at the institute offered to them.





