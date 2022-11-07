By Letícia Fucuchima

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The complete opening of the free electricity market from 2026 in Brazil should not burden consumers with the need to create a new charge on the electricity bill to cover costs related to the possible overcontracting of energy distributors. , points out a study carried out by the consultancy EY and commissioned by the Brazilian Association of Energy Traders (Abraceel).

The conclusion refutes a hypothesis, much discussed in the sector in recent years, that the migration of an increasing amount of consumers from the captive to the free market would lead to an economic-financial imbalance of the distributors, who would have to bear the costs of “leftovers” of energy contracts in its portfolio.

In recent months, the Brazilian government has taken important steps towards the full opening of the free energy market, in order to allow all consumers in the country, including residential consumers, to contract energy directly from a supplier.

Today, the free market is accessed mainly by large industries and companies, although the requirements for migration have already been reduced in recent years, in order to encourage a greater number of small and medium-sized companies to enter the market.

One of the main concerns with this process is to avoid imbalance in the distributors’ business, which in theory would serve fewer customers with a volume of energy contracted in the past for a much larger market. This becomes a problem for companies because, when hiring exceeds 105%, they cannot pass the costs on to tariffs and have to bear them.

The EY study simulated three scenarios for the next 20 years considering different growth rates in electricity demand and consumer migration between captive and free markets. In only one of the scenarios, which considers conservative numbers for the load and aggressive numbers for migrations, the possibility of overcontracting was identified.

The study pointed out that, even in this case, the distributors would already have regulatory and legal mechanisms to reduce the problem of overcontracting.

One of the examples given is the new law on distributed micro and mini-generation, which provides that the entire volume generated by these systems must be considered as “involuntary exposure” for distributors.

Even so, the work presents five alternatives to reduce the volume of the so-called “legacy contracts” of the distributors, such as extinguishing Itaipu quotas in the regulated market, transferring hydroelectric energy contracts to the free market and transferring energy from Angra 1 and 2 to the capacity reservation mode.

The conclusion of the study is similar to that of TR Soluções, which last month also released an analysis pointing out that market opening should not generate contractual leftovers for distributors.

In this context, EY said it saw how “remote” the need to create a transition charge to cover possible overcontracting in the regulated market.

ECONOMIC BENEFITS

The consultancy also calculated that consumers who migrate to the free market achieve savings of 18% on their electricity bills – one of the main incentives for the growth of this market in recent years, with the increasing participation of small and medium-sized companies.

“The opening of the market can reduce the electricity bill of families by up to 108 reais per megawatt-hour (MWh) when comparing the average TE (energy tariff) of distributors (263 reais/MWh) with the price of energy in the free market (155 reais/MWh)”, says the study.

“Incorporating the TUSD (distribution tariff) and taxes, the decrease in the cost of energy would reduce the final price for the consumer by about 18%.

Also according to the study, this reduction in energy expenditure would increase disposable income by 0.7%, freeing up more than 20 billion reais for purchases of goods and services in the country.

According to the current schedule proposed by the government, which is still under public consultation, residences would be allowed to migrate to the free market from 2028. For commercial and industrial consumers not yet enabled by the current rules, the schedule starts in 2026.

(By Leticia Fucuchima)