The Dubai Health Authority announced the reduction of the period for vaccination of those previously infected with the new Corona virus from three months to 10 days, according to the latest medical protocols in force regarding vaccines against “Covid-19” around the world.

The authority also announced for the first time the opening of vaccination for breastfeeding women and those who want to become pregnant with the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine, as part of its strenuous efforts to protect community members and enhance their protection from the virus.

The Executive Director of the Supportive Medical Services and Nursing and the Chairman of the Steering Committee for the Vaccination of “Covid-19” at the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Farida Al Khaja, confirmed that the new procedures for vaccination came in line with the development of the internationally applicable protocols related to vaccines, and the authority’s keenness to expand the scope of the vaccination campaign within Safe frameworks that guarantee the safety of everyone who receives it, in accordance with declared and approved standards and requirements by international medical bodies.

With regard to vaccinating a person previously infected with the Coronavirus, Dr. Farida explained that those who were previously infected with the virus were not allowed to receive any of the vaccines until three months after the date of infection, but the progress made in the vaccination protocols approved in this regard globally has proven that It is possible for a person previously infected with the virus to receive the vaccine after the end of the isolation period, (10 days), provided that the symptoms of his illness do not appear on him even if they were mild during the aforementioned isolation period.

As for the moderate or severe symptoms of the disease, which appear during the isolation period, I emphasized that the patient in this case must see his doctor to assess his condition, and determine whether or not to receive the vaccination.

With regard to the breastfeeding category, Dr. Mona Tahlak, Executive Director of Latifa Hospital for Women and Children, stated that this category was previously excluded from vaccination. Currently, lactating women can apply for vaccination with the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine, as clinical studies have shown vaccines with the “mRNA” technology. It is safe for women who are breastfeeding and also pregnant women, unless there are other health contraindications for the vaccine that are not related to pregnancy.

She pointed out that taking the vaccine does not require stopping breastfeeding before or after vaccination, stressing that a breastfeeding woman during the breastfeeding period can receive the vaccine at any time and there is nothing to prevent that, and she also confirmed that the vaccines do not contain live virus, so it is not possible to be infected. With COVID-19 after receiving the vaccination.

And about vaccinating those who are going to get pregnant, she said that all women can receive the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine even if she is planning to conceive during this period, and that there is no need to postpone pregnancy after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, and that there is no need at all to do routine pregnancy detection. Before receiving a dose, and a woman should not avoid getting pregnant after receiving the vaccine.

11 health centers

Farida Al Khaja said that Dubai Health has designated 11 health centers covering all areas of Dubai, in addition to two mobile clinics, in addition to providing home vaccination services for the elderly and everyone whose health conditions prevent access to vaccination centers, in order to facilitate the public and encourage everyone to receive vaccinations when It has importance in increasing the percentage of community immunity, besieging the virus and narrowing the chances of its spread, stressing that the authority spares no effort to provide the highest health standards in the emirate to achieve the highest levels of health security, protection and prevention for society, and by the end of the year 2021 to reach 100% vaccination rate for all target groups.

The vaccine can be obtained with the “Covid-19” vaccines, by booking in advance.

The working hours of the vaccination centers against “Covid-19” will be from Sunday to Thursday in two periods: the first from nine in the morning until four in the evening, and the second from nine in the evening until twelve in the middle of the night.

Working hours are limited on Fridays and Saturdays to the evening period, and during the last ten days of Ramadan to the morning period, while centers will be closed on the seventh and eighth of next May.

In order for the target groups to receive the vaccination, it is necessary to book an appointment in advance through: The Dubai Health Authority application on smart phones (DHA), or through the toll-free number of the unified call center (800342).

