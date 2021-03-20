The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi announced the opening of registration in the Abu Dhabi Scholarships Program for Distinguished Students, the most prominent potential for meeting the needs of the labor market in the priority areas of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The program aims to help outstanding students who have achieved the highest school or university results in developing their academic potential, so that they contribute to achieving the economic and social goals of the emirate by making use of the science and experience they have acquired. From today until the third of next April, applications for registration will be accepted via the department’s website, for Emirati students excelling in grade 12, and undergraduate students who are under the age of 24, and who have obtained an acceptance letter from one of the 150 best universities in the world, to study Sunday Specializations that are a priority for the emirate, noting that students admitted to one of the top 20 universities in the world, or currently studying in them, are eligible to benefit from a special service to expedite their applications, and after completing the application phase over a period of two weeks, eligible students will undergo a comprehensive evaluation process that includes personal interviews. And personality analysis tests «Psychometric». The Abu Dhabi Scholarships Program provides distinguished students with financial support and long-term career development for accepted students, provided that their studies are within one of the disciplines covered by the scholarship program, and in academic fields that are in line with the needs of the priority sectors of the Abu Dhabi government, which include agriculture, forestry, fisheries and veterinary medicine. Business and law, engineering, manufacturing and construction, information and communication technology, natural sciences, mathematics and statistics, health and well-being, social and behavioral sciences.

