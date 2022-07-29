The Sharjah Education Council announced the opening of the door to reserve seats in government nurseries in the Emirate of Sharjah, according to the approved priorities, calling on parents of Sharjah government employees who wish to register their children to log on to the website.

The council revealed the fees for classrooms in government nurseries, explaining that the nursery registration plan begins early, as the registration period passes in two stages, the first is the registration of membership for all employers and then opens the door for registration for Sharjah government employees, and it will be in three stages according to the cities of the Emirate of Sharjah, while witnessing The second stage is to open all remaining vacancies for employees of all employers.

The council explained to “Emirates Today” that 5 periods of time have been set for the care and education of children: the first semester (September, October, November), the winter semester (December), the second semester (January, February, March), and the third semester. (April, May, June), and summer (July, August).

The Sharjah Education Council has set the approved fees for the compulsory semesters, the first semester (September, October, November) at 2,400 dirhams, to be paid in the first week of September, and the second semester (January, February, March) with a fee of 2,400 dirhams to be paid in the first week From January, and the third semester (April, May, June) at 2,400 dirhams to be paid in the first week of April.

He also specified the fees for optional semesters: the winter semester (December) at 1000 dirhams to be paid in the last week of November, and the summer semester (July, August) at 1000 dirhams for each month paid in the last week of June and July.

The Sharjah Education Council has set the conditions for joining government nurseries, which are that the mother is a worker, and that one of the parents is a citizen of the United Arab Emirates, and to apply for registration on the dates specified for that by the Sharjah Education Council, with a commitment to pay fees on the specified dates, and the nursery also receives children From the age of three months until the age of admission to kindergarten.

The Council continued: “The Council may exclude children of non-working mothers and accept them in nursery according to specific conditions such as: availability of vacancies in the nursery, the health status of the child and this is proven by a medical report, and mothers studying in the morning period, whose study period exceeds 4 hours per day, and the death of the mother. “.

The Council indicated that nurseries continue to provide services throughout the year for parents of children, explaining that the vacations of female employees in government nurseries begin during the summer period, and the alternative is available for each employee according to the number of children during that period, until the entire staff begins on August 22, 2022 .

The council stated that government nurseries follow all prevention and safety standards to protect children from the Corona virus, which include all precautionary measures stipulated by the competent authorities, noting that all updates received in this regard are circulated to all nurseries, making sure that they apply all standards. Through the control teams that monitor the status of nurseries and record the compliance of each nursery with all safety standards.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

