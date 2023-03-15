Yesterday, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, represented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, announced the opening of the reservation door for beneficiaries of the first three phases of the “Al-Siuh 16” housing units in Sharjah (the complex’s residences), which includes 438 out of a total of 818 housing units, on an area A total of 1.3 million square meters at a cost of one billion dirhams.

The program manager, Eng. Muhammad Al-Mansoori, stated that the number of housing models designated for reservation within the project is 13, comprising between two and five bedrooms.

He explained that the program allowed the beneficiaries of the project to book their housing units easily through the electronic reservation system for residential complexes, on the smart phone application and the website of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, in order to achieve the vision of the UAE government aimed at making citizens happy through government services available around the clock.

Al-Mansoori pointed out that «the program can manage all residential complexes, in terms of nominating beneficiaries from government housing decisions, choosing housing models, booking housing units electronically, and following up on decisions until the housing is handed over to the beneficiary».

The system, which was invented in 2015 and developed this year to cope with the increase in the number of beneficiaries, and to take into account the speed in booking, reducing time, and the possibility of booking remotely without the need to visit customer happiness centers, is the first government system in the region in the field of housing selection in accordance with The desires, aspirations and hopes of the country’s citizens for a lifetime residence.

Al-Mansoori explained that the housing reservation system is completely electronic, ensuring governance, transparency, justice and equal opportunities among the beneficiaries nominated for reservation.

He called on the beneficiaries to print the reservation letter from the program’s website, after reserving the residence, and to expedite the completion of banking procedures in order to avoid the expiration of the validity period of the reservation, indicating that the priority in reservation is according to the seniority of the request, and the fulfillment of the requirements.

He stressed that the program is taking steady steps towards providing appropriate and decent housing for citizen families of all economic and social levels.