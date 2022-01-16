The Ministry of Education announced the opening of registration for higher education institutions and foreign missions for the first semester of the academic year 2022-2023, for 12th grade students, explaining that the registration door extends until March 27, 2022.

The Ministry set the registration procedures, considering the decision to choose the educational institution and study program as important.

She called for filling out the online application and uploading the required documents.

She also confirmed that choosing higher education institutions allows students in government schools to choose three of the educational institutions or foreign missions while filling out the application for admission with the addition of specialization for each institution in line with the student’s academic path (advanced path, general path, elite path), in addition to curriculum paths. used in private schools.

The Ministry has set three conditions for submission, the most important of which is that the applicant is a citizen student, or children of female citizens, and is still on the study seat (the second grade stage of the academic year) during the registration period, with the condition that the unified registration application form be filled out and all required documents and academic certificates (for school students) be delivered. private).



