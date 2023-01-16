The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi announced the opening of applications to join the Abu Dhabi Scholarships Program, the annual program that gives outstanding Emirati students the opportunity to continue their educational journey in the top 150 international universities.

Submission of applications continues until next March 31, and targets outstanding Emirati students in grade 12/year 13, and university students aged 24 years and under, as it gives them the opportunity to achieve their educational aspirations, and contribute to advancing continuous development in the most important sectors after their graduation.

The department revealed the addition of 30 new fields of specialization for students who meet the criteria of the program, whereby students can choose from 82 fields of elite and creative majors.

New fields include medicine, entrepreneurship, innovation, landscape architecture, user experience design, web design, fashion design, music and performing arts, game production, culinary arts, journalism and more.

Dr. Bashayer Al Matroushi, Executive Director of the Department of Education and Knowledge, said: “We receive applications from creative thinkers, distinguished achievers, promising students and diligent explorers, and we seek to support them in achieving their goals.”

Al Matrooshi added, “Our goal is to build Emirati cadres capable of leading future development in priority sectors, as the inclusion of new creative disciplines within the program confirms our commitment to continue supporting national priority sectors.”

Students who study specializations that are compatible with human capital requirements in the most important sectors nationally have access to internship opportunities offered by more than 100 partners specialized in the sector. Career counselors in the program help graduates find jobs after graduation.

In addition to fully funded scholarships, accepted students also have the opportunity to benefit from academic advisory support and long-term career development. Specialized counselors support the students during their studies, while specialized consultants follow up with the students and evaluate their performance in five main aspects: social wellness, academic guidance, career guidance, graduate services and job opportunities throughout their educational career.

Successful applicants will benefit from an allowance for book expenses, health insurance and travel costs, in addition to a monthly stipend that includes a housing allowance and a bonus for those who excel.

The program receives applications for elite majors from Emirati students who achieve an average of 90% or more in the first semester, after obtaining a final average equivalent to 85% or more in grade 11 / year 12.

As for students wishing to apply for creative majors, they must achieve an average of 85% in the first semester of grade 12 / year 13, and submit a creative portfolio of work, with two letters of recommendation to meet the eligibility criteria.

All applicants must have a score of 6 in the IELTS test or 60 in the TOEFL test as a minimum, and submit an unconditional offer of admission from the list approved by the Department of Education and Knowledge for the best 150 universities at the level.

Students aged 24 years and under, who are studying an accredited major in one of the universities on the list approved by the Department of Education and Knowledge for the best 150 universities in the world, can apply to join the program, provided that they obtain a cumulative average of at least 3 or its equivalent. Completed at least 30 credit hours at a university at the time of application, and achieved a score of 6 in the IELTS test, or higher than 60 in the TOEFL test.