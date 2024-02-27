The “Watani Al Emarat Foundation” announced the opening of nominations for the 11th edition of the “Watani Al Emarat Award for Humanitarian Work” under the slogan “This is what Zayed loved” until the eighth of next March. The award will be held under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Crown Prince of Dubai, coinciding with “Zayed Humanitarian Work Day” in the holy month of Ramadan.

The “Watani Al Emarat Award for Humanitarian Work” is one of the initiatives of the “Watani Al Emarat Foundation” that aims to achieve the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, which is centered around consolidating national values ​​among the people of the Emirates to be a role model in the field of charitable work. And the humanitarian.

The award honors award winners according to their various fingerprints that contributed to enhancing humanitarian work and consolidating participatory community effectiveness. These include “Golden Imprint,” “Exceptional Imprint,” “Tolerance Imprint,” “Creativity Imprint,” “Homeland Imprint,” “Culture Imprint,” and “Culture Imprint.” “Fingerprint of hope,” “Fingerprint of science,” “Fingerprint of society,” and “Fingerprint of sports” (abilities without limits). Individual, group or institutional nominations are accepted provided that the nomination criteria are met.

Executive Director of the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, Dirar Belhoul Al Falasi, said: “The Watani Al Emarat Award for Humanitarian Work is consistent with the vision of our wise leadership in supporting and encouraging humanitarian work and promoting the national values ​​​​established by our Foundation’s initiatives in various fields. Since its launch in 2012, the award has been guided by thought, wisdom and vision.” The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, and his keenness to consolidate the values ​​of humanitarian work among the people of the country and make them a basic approach to life. We also draw inspiration from his legacy of giving, relieving the needy, and extending a helping hand to all those afflicted in various parts of the earth.

In turn, the Director of the National Activities Department at the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, Tamima Al-Nisr, said: “We are proud of this award, which celebrates humanitarian work in the country and motivates and encourages members of society in this field.

We look forward to receiving nominations from all those interested and qualified to participate in this award before the deadline on March 8, to introduce and honor their work and achievements after presenting them to a specialized committee that includes experts, academics, and prominent figures in society. The evaluation includes two main axes, one for evaluating practices and the other for evaluating results and outputs.”

It is noteworthy that the award aims mainly to motivate individuals, institutions and bodies to be role models in work and giving, and to promote positive values ​​in Emirati society by spreading the culture of humanitarian work, and promoting noble ethics and lofty values ​​that deepen the culture of gratitude and praise. The award seeks to encourage individuals and institutions to give and spread the values ​​of cooperation and goodness derived from the true Islamic religion, in addition to supporting the strategy of the United Arab Emirates and the UAE Vision 2071.