The Emirates Competitiveness Council announced the launch of the second session of the Nafs Award 2023-2024 under the slogan “Compete and Excellence,” and opening the door for nominations for the award from individuals and establishments in the private and banking sectors, provided that the nomination door will be closed on January 1, 2024, in preparation for the announcement of the organizing committee. Final results during the award ceremony in March 2024.

The Council explained that the second cycle of the Nafes Award 2023-2024 was launched under the patronage, support, guidance and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Office, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council, based on the Council’s keenness to improve the system Emirati human development, and preparing productive and sustainable Emirati human capital in the private and banking sector, to achieve the goals of effective economic participation of citizens in a way that supports the state’s economy.

In its second session, the award aims to honor distinguished citizens working inside and outside the country in the private, banking, insurance and financial sectors, public benefit associations and private educational institutions, in addition to establishments registered with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Central Bank of the Emirates.

The UAE Talent Competitiveness Council explained that the scope of the “NAFES” Award has been expanded in its second session to include individuals and establishments registered with the UAE Central Bank, which enhances the award’s role in encouraging all private, banking, financial and insurance sector establishments to participate in supporting the Emiratisation file.

The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Awar, said that the “Nafes Award” constitutes support for the Emiratisation file, which receives the attention and follow-up of the leadership, and achieves its vision and directives by raising the participation rate of Emirati cadres within the workforce in the private sector.

He added: “Governing the award and expanding the scope of the targets will continue to highlight and reward Emirati cadres and private sector companies for their efforts in supporting Emiratisation initiatives in accordance with best practices and standards, which contributes to raising Emiratisation rates in this sector, improving the skills of Emirati cadres, enhancing their competitiveness in the work environment and encouraging them to contribute.” Effectively in sustainable development.

For his part, Governor of the Central Bank, Khaled Mohammed Al-Amaa, said: “Achieving the goals of Emiratisation and empowering citizens are our strategic priorities, as we continue to work to strengthen efforts and launch national programs and well-established initiatives to employ young cadres, attract Emirati talent, and invest in them, including the Ithra Emiratisation Program in the Financial Sector.” Which was launched in 2023, as we aim to employ and train 9,375 male and female citizens by the years 2026 and 2027, to reach a total rate of 45% in the Saudization of the banking sector, including 45% in the Saudization of vital jobs and 30% in the Saudization of leadership jobs in the banking sector, in addition to To a 30% localization rate in other sectors such as insurance, banking and finance.”