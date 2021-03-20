Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi announced the opening of registration in the Abu Dhabi Scholarships Program for Distinguished Students – the pioneering program designed for outstanding Emirati students in Abu Dhabi – and one of the most prominent possibilities for meeting the needs of the labor market in the priority areas of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The program aims to assist outstanding students, who have achieved the highest school or university results, in developing their academic potential, to contribute to achieving the economic and social goals of the emirate by making use of the science and experience they have acquired.

From today until April 3, applications for registration will be accepted via the department’s website, for Emirati students who excelled in Grade 12 (Year 13) and undergraduate students who did not exceed the age of 24 years, and who obtained an acceptance letter from one of the 150 best universities in the world to study One of the disciplines that are considered a priority for the emirate, bearing in mind that students who are admitted to one of the 20 best universities in the world or are currently studying there are eligible to benefit from a special service to expedite their applications.

After the application phase is completed over a period of two weeks, eligible students will undergo a comprehensive evaluation process that includes personal interviews and psychometric tests.

Samar Al Mansoori, Executive Director of the Higher Education Sector at the Department of Education and Knowledge said: The Abu Dhabi Scholarships Program helps us prepare the next generation of future leaders and change makers, and provide them with the necessary knowledge and practical experience, to ensure Abu Dhabi keeps pace with the rapid changes and realizes the aspirations of our wise leadership.