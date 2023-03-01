The world’s largest underground metro ring, which was launched on March 1, will improve transport services in 34 districts of Moscow . Traffic along the Big Circle Line (BCL) was opened by President Vladimir Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. The head of state noted that Moscow authorities pay close attention to the development of infrastructure and are making progress in this direction. Wherein the president jokingly called the capital’s mayor “the main builder” . The politicians interviewed by Izvestia, however, urged not to forget about other regions of the country where transport accessibility is not yet at such a high level compared to Moscow.

New ring

In total, the BCL has a length of 70 km and has 31 stations. The last nine have now been put into operation. : Maryina Roshcha, Rizhskaya, Sokolniki, Tekstilshchiki, Printers, Nagatinsky Zaton, Klenovy Boulevard, Kashirskaya and Varshavskaya. The first section, from Petrovsky Park to Delovoy Tsentr, opened in 2018.

At the opening ceremony of the “Big Ring” the mayor of Moscow asked the president for permission to launch the movement. “What do you think the answer will be? I allow. With God blessing” , — Vladimir Putin responded via video link. After that, Sergei Sobyanin, who was in the subway, also turned to the subway employees: “Let’s go guys” .

Expected that the launch of the BCL will improve transport services in 34 districts of the capital with a population of 3.3 million people and in general will significantly speed up the travel time for Muscovites: on many routes, the savings will be 35-45 minutes .

The President noted that in terms of its length, the new line has become the world’s largest underground metro ring, “overtaking our friends in China, the current leader of the Beijing metro ring line.”

– We will meet with the President of the People’s Republic of China – if the program allows, we will be happy to show our guests. In any case, I think it will be possible to show the delegations,” he added.

Each of the 31 BKL stations received an individual look . For example, Mnevniki is designed in the avant-garde style, and the art object in the center of the platform refers to the works of Kazimir Malevich. At Aminevskaya, the ceiling is made in the form of soft “waves-dunes”, on the tops of which there are “clouds” of spotlights.

The head of the Russian Federation thanked the team of Sergei Sobyanin and everyone who took part in the construction of the new line, “from a worker to an engineer and designer.” He called BKL “a very necessary project for the city.” Sergey Sobyanin asked the president to sign a new metro map showing a full ring .

“It will be a good memory of today’s event,” the mayor said.

“With pleasure,” Vladimir Putin replied.

In honor of the opening of the ring, the Moscow authorities decided to make a gift to passengers. Entry to the BKL station will be free for five days. Moreover, on the opening day, for the first time in the history of the Moscow metro, lovers got married right on the moving train. . “Every couple wants to make their holiday unforgettable, and Moscow transport helps to arrange such a day <...> Congratulations to the married couple, we wish you happiness and prosperity,” said Maxim Liksutov, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport.

Development points

At the ceremony, the head of state generally positively assessed the work of the Moscow authorities. Wherein The president jokingly called Sergei Sobyanin “the main builder” .

– I would like to draw your attention to: Moscow, the Moscow government, pays very close attention to the development of infrastructure and is making progress, which is the most important . Purposefully so, methodically, at a good professional level, I want to emphasize this,” Vladimir Putin said.

The Moscow City Duma believes that it is necessary to continue to improve the transport connectivity of Moscow and the region , as well as work on unloading the capital from transit flows. However, in some areas, for example, in Zelenograd — Muscovites are waiting for the metro no less than in new quarters.

— Most the main thing is that large-scale infrastructure projects do not ignore the opinion of local residents and common sense . So that there are no noisy objects under the windows of houses. To pay due attention to safety and take into account all parameters up to the background radiation and protection from emergencies, – Moscow City Duma deputy Elena Yanchuk told Izvestia.

In the field of transport development, St. Petersburg can only partly be compared with Moscow, considers the first deputy chairman of the Federation Council committee on economic policy, Ivan Abramov. That’s why capital experience in the construction of the subway, according to him, should be extended to other large cities – for example, Krasnoyarsk and Chelyabinsk .