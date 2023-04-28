The US Justice Department said Jacques Teixeira, 21, may still have access to classified documents, adding that “enemy” countries could help him escape if he is released from prison.

Prosecutors confirmed during a hearing in Worcester, Massachusetts, that the young soldier posed a “continuing danger” to the national security of the United States, and that he should remain in prison until his trial.

However, Teixeira’s defense team confirmed that his client can no longer access classified documents, considering that the government exaggerates the threat he poses to national security.

A Massachusetts judge hearing the case said he would at a later date rule on Teixeira’s request for release pending trial.

Who is the accused? And what did he do?

• Teixeira joined the National Guard Air Force in September 2019, specializing in Information and Communications Technology.

• The young man was using his position and his “top secret” security clearance to access confidential documents, which he later shared with a private group on the “Discord” social network.

• The leaked documents revealed the existence of American concerns about weaknesses in the Ukrainian army, and hinted that the United States was spying on its allies, including Israel and South Korea.

• Teixeira was arrested earlier this month after a week-long investigation and charged with two counts that carry a maximum penalty of 10 and 5 years in prison.

• He had written on social media platforms in November that he wanted to “kill many people,” because that would be “an execution of the weak-minded,” prosecutors said in a court document filed late Wednesday.

• Prosecutors noted that Teixeira asked another Internet user for advice on what type of gun would be easy to operate from the back of an SUV, adding that he searched online for mass shootings.

• Prosecutors also said that Teixeira had a “virtual arsenal of weapons”.

• They added that Teixeira was expelled from school in March 2018, after a classmate heard him “make statements about weapons, including Molotov cocktails, firearms at school, and racist threats.”

• On the other hand, his lawyers asserted that he should be released and placed in the custody of his father, pending trial.

• They added that the prosecution “engages in exaggerated judgments and offers little more than speculation that a foreign adversary will mislead Teixeira and orchestrate his clandestine escape from the United States.”