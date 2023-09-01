For the first time Arianna Rapaccioni returned to Porto Cervo without Sinisa: “Opening that door was like receiving a slap in the face”

They are touching words but which at the same time infuse incredible strength, those told by Ariadne Rapaccioni to the weekly Chi. This was the first summer for the former model without having Sinisa Mihajlovic at her side and returning to the house in Porto Cervo without him, for the first time, was “like receiving a slap in the face”.

Last December, after three years of hard struggle against the leukemiaformer champion and coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has passed away forever.

His loss has thrown the entire football world into turmoil, but even more his numerous and splendid one familywho found herself living without her pillar.

Ariadne, his wife and mother of his childrentoday she has become everyone’s shoulder and guides her children towards the serenity that Sinisa would like for them.

However, it is not easy, as women often do tell on social media and as he recounted in a recent interview issued to Who.

Arianna Rapaccioni spoke of the first summer without him and of the moment in which he crossed the door of the house Porto Cervo in Sardinia where until last year they all went together.

The pain and strength of Arianna Rapaccioni

Opening that door, finding his boots, his overalls, all his things in the house, along with theimagine him on the patio smoking his cigarit was like “receive a slap“.

There was also a reference and a firm answer to those who have had the courage to criticize her in recent months, to judge her because she was having an aperitif or because she was wearing an elegant dress.