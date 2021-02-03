On Wednesday of next week, Chancellor Angela Merkel and the 16 prime ministers of the federal states will decide whether and in what form the lockdown in the corona pandemic will be extended beyond February 14.

After all, the so-called seven-day incidence falls daily and was 90 on Tuesday. That is still a little way from the target 50 that the federal and state governments have set themselves. But even the drop below the 100 mark leads to mental relaxation exercises.

Schleswig-Holstein’s government has developed a step-by-step concept according to which, for example, contact restrictions could be relaxed if the incidence is below 100. Lower Saxony followed up on Tuesday with a detailed six-step plan.

It is hardly surprising that the impetus comes mainly from the north: There, the new infections have been significantly lower than those in the east or in Bavaria for weeks. This increases the pressure to open schools, daycare centers, shops and cultural institutions.

As early as January 5th, the Chancellor and Prime Minister had agreed that the federal states should not only impose new tightening but also think about possible opening strategies.

Since then, the head of the chancellery, Helge Braun, and his 16 colleagues in the state chancelleries have been discussing concepts. Family Minister Franziska Giffey also presented a concept of how daycare centers could be gradually reopened if the number of infections fell.

However, it is acknowledged in government circles that it is difficult to communicate in a communicative way that discussions are being held about tightening and extending measures on the one hand and relaxing measures on the other.

Above all, Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder, in whose state the numbers have not fallen as sharply as in the north, warns: “Better longer and more thoroughly,” said the CSU chief about the current lockdown. “It’s not the time to talk about major easing.” But he is also coming under pressure from the fact that neighboring Austria is reintroducing partial openings.

Lower Saxony’s Weil pleads for “golden mean”

Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) has therefore presented a six-stage plan that is intended to make possible ways both towards tightening and loosening up – depending on where the pandemic is developing.

A kind of extended traffic light system provides six levels from a low infection rate and a lot of freedom (an incidence below 10) to an escalating infection rate and many restrictions (incidence over 200 and an R value over 1.2). Lower Saxony is clearly in favor of a middle ground in terms of ambitions.

The “golden mean” is a course that keeps the so-called R value at 0.8. Because a value above 1.0 means that mathematically every infected person infects more than one other person. Stricter measures with the goal of an R-value of 0.1 to 0.5 lead “in any case to higher economic costs, but hardly to fewer victims”, according to the state government’s concept.

Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) also argues that the social costs in the pandemic should be better weighed up. In addition to the seven-day incidence, Günther would therefore also like to use factors such as the occupancy of the hospitals to assess the situation.

The mood in Germany is unclear

Another problem for the politicians in the federal and state levels is that the mood among the population is not clear. While the Allensbach Institute is declining approval of the federal government’s corona policy, according to the ZDF Politbarometer, the number of those for whom the restrictions go too far has even decreased.

Chancellor Merkel and the prime ministers only agree that schools and daycare centers should have priority when easing. This is precisely why Family Minister Giffey has presented a concept that combines a step-by-step transition to face-to-face care with additional measures such as regular corona tests for educators.

According to information from federal and state circles, the debate is made more difficult by two other factors – virus mutations and judges. In the Lower Saxony paper it is pointed out that the spread of the highly contagious mutants has not yet been included.

If the virus mutations first detected in Great Britain, Brazil and South Africa spread strongly by the February 10 meeting, the easing debates should disappear again in the drawers.

In addition, as at the end of the first corona wave, there is concern that courts could accelerate a gradual opening too much. Ultimately, they have to weigh up the restrictions on fundamental rights in different areas. “That is why the Prime Minister’s Conference on February 10th will possibly be the best prepared one in a long time – but what we can decide then, nobody knows at the moment,” it said in government circles in Berlin. (Reuters)