There was spectacle in Formula 1 again and again when the teams solemnly presented their car for the new season. 1997 at McLaren, for example, when the Spice Girls and Jamiroquai performed when presenting the MP4/12. Or in 2002, as team boss Eddie Jordan had the car of the racing team of the same name delivered from a freight machine to a hangar at the Brussels Airport. Force India organized a pompous laser show under starry sky in Mumbai in 2008. Ferrari invited Reggio Emilia in 2020, in the anniversary year of Scuderia, to the time -honored Romolo Valli Municipal Theater. Orchestra, dancers – everything there. But there has never been a dimension like on Tuesday evening.

The premier class of motorsport is celebrating its 75th birthday this year. There should be something special that expresses your self -image as a global glamor sport and guarantees attention. So Formula 1 reserved the London Millennium Dome for one two -hour break at the opening of the season With 15,000 spectators, celebrities, music, red carpet and all ten teams. “I hope I am sick during the week,” world champion Max Verstappen meant half as a joke months ago, half seriously. In some moments, the facial expression revealed some drivers, former drivers and officials that one or the other would have preferred the classic unveiling in the smaller frame: two drivers in their racing suits, who slowly free their company car from a big cloth: Tadaaa!

Audi and Qatar :The face of Formula 1 changes radically Great money and large companies are entering the premier class of motorsport – now Audi is getting a financially strong partner: Qatar. The competition praises the deal.

And yet the elaborate show fits this year, in which established things end and a lot of new begins. In 2025, the last time is driven according to the current standards, in 2026 everything changes largely As part of the new set of rules – the twelfth reform of Formula 1. clearly chased cars, refueled with fully sustainable fuel, driven by more climate -friendly engines. Formula 1 wants to be completely climate -neutral by 2030. But the driver field has already changed, only McLaren and Aston Martin compete with the same couple, six newcomers got a cockpit, as many as long. And above all, special cooperation begins: Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari.

“I feel so full of life and so much energy because everything is new,” says Lewis Hamilton

The man who put the driver carousel going a year ago was clearly the most popular player in the London arena. No one else was clapped and cheered as loudly as at Hamilton. Even when he was shown on the screen during the moderation of the evening, enthusiasm broke out, which increased when Hamilton entered the huge stage with his new team -mate Charles Leclerc and team boss Frédéric Vasseur. It was his first official public appearance in red after twelve years at Mercedes. When Hamilton’s success curve is almost as much as the noise level in applause, it should be a good season for the 40-year-old. One of the moderators asked him for a catchphrase to describe his emotional state. InvigoratedSeive, said Hamilton: “I feel so full of life and so much energy because everything is new.”

He wants to win the World Cup with Ferrari for the eighth time and become a record champion in front of Michael Schumacher; Ferrari wants to end the title thirst track that has been going on since 2007. During its presentation, the Scuderia focused on all the fast cars of glorious history and company founder Enzo Ferrari, which was fittingly born on February 18, 1898. In general, all those who could, their history in this sport were emphasized. Constructor winner McLaren, for example, parked all of its world championship cars from various decades in a row on stage, at the very front of the model for 2025 and the World Cup Cup.

Himmel picture with world champion: Red Bull presents his drivers Max Verstappen (front) and Liam Lawson (2nd VL) as well as their new company car surrounded by a dancing group – and reaps unexpected boos on the evening. (Photo: Zak Mauger/Getty Images)

The concept of the evening was that the presentations differed. There was no requirement that each team had seven minutes to present themselves. Some did this impressively like the future Audi work team with the only German regular pilot Nico Hülkenberg: drummer with neon-green neon bars, green light and laser effects, dramatic music, combative message. Alpine, on the other hand, left the majority of the time to a DJ, which led to a question that was also suitable for sport: is there anything else?

In the end, of course, there was always what everyone was waiting for on an automatically rolling platform: the car. The team colors remained in the well -known scheme, but the designs were sometimes significantly different from last season. Hardly any paint was adapted to nuances. Only Red Bull has retained the look, but deviated in another point.

Each team let its bosses and drivers have their say. At Red Bull followed after the greeting by team boss Christian Horner and a film about a kind of scavenger hunt behind a truck with the new car in the trailer: silence. Max Verstappen and his new colleague Liam Lawson entered the stage with a dancing, celebrating group (the successful schnitzel hunters), but strangely said on stage. Before the show, the world champion made an announcement. If his team has not forgotten anything, “I am sure that we can win the title again”. Whether due to the power affair around Horner at the beginning of last season or because of the 2021 scandal World Cup to the disadvantage of Hamilton: some spectators boo about the appearances of Horner and Verstappen. It was also boowed when it came to the FIA ​​automotive world association.

There is still some tension left after this XXL presentation. Because the cars in a new guise were re -painted show cars or racing cars from the recent past. The tinkering of the engineers were or will be revealed later, despite the show again on their own appointment. For Hamilton and Leclerc, London went directly to Fiorano to the company’s own route for the first rounds with the SF-25. The test drives in Bahrain are already coming up next week. The first of 24 Grand Prix will take place on March 16 in Melbourne. Max Verstappen is even looking forward to this appointment.