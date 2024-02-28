The Emirates School Education Foundation announced the opening of registration for citizens in government schools for the academic year 2024-2025, for all educational levels, starting from Monday, March 4, 2024, until March 15, 2024.

The Foundation stated that registration targets students enrolling for the first time and those wishing to transfer from private schools within the country and those transferring from schools outside the country.

The institution stressed the need to commit to registering during the announced period to enable it to pre-plan its operations and implement them efficiently, which will increase its readiness to receive the next academic year, and provide its services according to the highest quality standards in a way that meets the aspirations of students and parents, as the institution’s operational operations include planning for school transportation, and providing… Textbooks and more.