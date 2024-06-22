Mexico City.- The so-called Fourth Transformation is only willing to review the mechanism of how to directly elect judges, magistrates and ministers, stated the coordinator of the Morena deputies, Ignacio Mier.

He said that the election by popular vote is a fact in the next Legislature and this will be analyzed in the forums that were approved this Friday by the Political Coordination Board of the Chamber of Deputies.

“In essence, what we want is for the people to democratically choose the mechanisms, forms, criteria, this is precisely what is now under consideration and for everyone to make their contribution.

“Regarding the mechanisms, the procedures and the criteria, I believe that there is total openness, but the procedure in the Constitution for them to be democratically elected is the popular mandate and we are going to maintain that,” Mier said. leave the Jucopo meeting.

Despite the criticism of the proposal and the nervousness it has generated in the financial markets, he stated that Morena and the Government are convinced that the Court ministers should be elected.

At Jucopo, the agreement to hold 9 forums to analyze the reform of the Judicial Branch was endorsed, with wide dissemination in the public media.

The proposal was approved unanimously, but the opposition specified that this does not mean being in favor of the proposal to elect judges, magistrates and ministers through popular vote.

Mier explained that the Jucopo agreement was transferred to the Constitutional Points Commission, where the schedule for expanding forums on the Executive’s proposals will be formalized.

Between February and April, 42 open parliament forums had already been held on the Executive’s proposals, without any changes having been incorporated into the draft opinions.

Mier mentioned that it was approved to disseminate these forums throughout the Public Broadcasting System, as happened with the analysis of the electricity reforms and the National Guard.

In addition, the official time of the Chamber of Deputies will be used to disseminate the forums.

The forums begin next Thursday, June 27, with a diagnosis of which Judicial Branch exists and which one is wanted.

Afterwards, forums will be held in Jalisco, the State of Mexico, Chiapas, Veracruz, Puebla, Coahuila and Sinaloa.

The forums conclude on August 8 and the following week would be the approval of the opinion.

The forums include another session in the Chamber of Deputies, on July 30, to specifically analyze the election proposal with direct voting of the members of the Judiciary, such as ministers, magistrates and judges.

In this forum, the electoral process of this type of election will also be analyzed, the criteria of suitability and illegibility, the means of challenge and the nomination of candidates, Mier detailed.

Regarding the profiles, he said, they must be politically and administratively independent from any entity, both party and government.

To the initial forum, he added, all members of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation will be invited, as well as representatives of the Association of Judges and Magistrates, workers at the service of the Judiciary, among others.

He noted that other guests will be the presidents of the superior courts of Justice in the states, the Bar Association and other specialists who are interested in participating.

Regarding the warning that organized crime may participate in electing judges, Mier explained that for this the filters and eligibility criteria will be discussed, in order to prevent their participation.

The president of the Constitutional Points Commission, Juan Ramiro Robledo, pointed out that a forum will be added to analyze the “massification” of graduates from the numerous Law schools and how to regularize their activity.

“The purpose is to rule in mid-August, as you already know, to send a ruling, if it is approved, we hope so, to the board of directors and that it will be passed on to the next board of directors of the 66th Legislature,” he mentioned. .