Under the patronage of the Director General of the Community Development Authority, Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, the “Union Exhibition” was opened to support education, with the participation of a number of government agencies in the Emirate of Dubai, (the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, Dubai Customs, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, and the Community Development Authority in Dubai). and Dubai Charitable Society).

The “Union Exhibition” will be held in Al Barsha Hall of the Community Development Authority and will last from December 11 to 13, 2023. It will open its doors to the public from 10 to 8 p.m. and aims to attract many international and local companies, small business owners, and productive families, to support charitable and community work. In line with the strategic plans of the participating entities, these community initiatives in which these entities participate are an integral part of the institutional system they follow to advance the concept of social responsibility to be more comprehensive and effective.

During the opening of the exhibition activities, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, stressed the importance of unifying efforts at the levels of the public, private and non-profit sectors to support and empower members of society, whether that is through enhancing their educational opportunities or providing training and rehabilitation programs to help them create and market… Their emerging projects. Noting the importance of cooperation with the private sector and its role in expanding financial support for children of low-income families, which improves their economic opportunities in the future and enhances their ability to achieve financial independence. Her Excellency highlighted the importance of encouraging and supporting productive Emirati families to develop their home production and expand its size, as small and medium enterprises are one of the most important tributaries of the local economy in the most stable economies in the world and an important factor in enhancing the financial independence of individuals and families.

She said: “We are pleased to work with Dubai Customs and all the partners and supporters of the Etihad Exhibition. This step aims to establish the optimal foundation for a future phase of financial and social empowerment and contributes to building the capabilities of families and their children to enhance their quality of life and achieve their future ambitions.”

The Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, praised the initiative of the Dubai Charitable Association “Union Exhibition” to support education in cooperation with its strategic partners: the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Dubai Customs, the Community Development Authority in Dubai, and the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai. Which is considered an embodiment of the values ​​of solidarity and cooperation, enhancing the spirit of teamwork among all community institutions, and mobilizing their efforts to address societal issues and challenges, supporting education, and helping segments that need support and assistance in enabling their children to pursue their education, indicating that Dubai’s participation in the exhibition comes as a fulfilment. To fulfill the requirements of its societal responsibility, and to complement the role it plays in making society happy and enhancing the quality of life for all its members.

For his part, Director General of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, said: The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai is keen to emphasize its societal role and the responsibility entrusted to it to achieve a pioneering position and a permissive Islamic approach, through participation in community initiatives in the field of charitable and humanitarian work at the state level. In accordance with the policy and directives of the wise leadership, as the department’s humanitarian role is considered an integral part of its work tasks, in accordance with the leadership directives set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him.

He added that charitable work is one of the secrets of the happiness of societies, the continuity of goodness, and the advancement of civilization, as His Highness taught us. Based on this lofty vision, we will continue to work together to develop more humanitarian initiatives that target the happiness of all members of society in all fields.

In the same context, Rashid Obaid Al Sharid, Executive Director of the Financial and Administrative Affairs Sector at Dubai Customs, said: The department seeks, through its sustainable community initiatives with its strategic partners, to enhance the spirit of solidarity and compassion among the various segments of society, to embody the spirit of loyalty, unity and cohesion among the people of the United Arab Emirates, and to support purposeful initiatives. To support the educational process to contribute to community and charitable building, especially since part of the proceeds from the exhibition will go to the educational process.

It is worth noting that the exhibition is attended by about 50 commercial stores that have many international brands, and a large number of local companies and small business owners, with a corner allocated to productive families free of charge, in addition to the presence of the Lootah Technical Center for product development, how to market, and training on new methodologies.