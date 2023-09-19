The Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department and Vice Chairman of the Emirates Human Resources Development Council, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, inaugurated the twenty-second edition of the UAE Vision for Jobs 2023, a pioneer in the labor market, skills development and communication, which continues for three days at the Dubai World Trade Center with the aim of highlighting… Highlighting a variety of job opportunities, as well as inspiring initiatives to support the next generation of job seekers.

The event was held in Halls 1, 2, 3 and 4, and the first day saw thousands of young Emiratis networking with more than 100 leading companies, including platinum sponsor Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Chalhoub Group, Deloitte and Nestlé.

In addition to mentoring and interviews with candidates, the event agenda included a range of exclusive sessions for job seekers, ranging from interactive workshops and competitions to impactful talks and live performances.

Experts from the LinkedIn platform provided individual and group consultation sessions on ways to enhance their personal profiles and present themselves in the best image on the LinkedIn platform, and advice on the best skills that can be acquired in the journey of searching for work and conducting interviews. The “Next Entrepreneur” competition was also launched, run by the Ministry of Education in the United Arab Emirates in partnership with “Dubai Next”, the first government crowdfunding platform for startups in Dubai, where 11 teams consisting of 30 young entrepreneurs presented innovative ideas that pave the way for presenting their projects. Special events on the third day of the event, giving them the opportunity to win cash prizes and the possibility of implementing their ideas on the ground.

Visitors also had the opportunity to listen to exceptional talks and watch live performances presented by Emirati talents on the exhibition stage, including the talented painter Mira Al-Ghufaili, who embodied distinguished talents through her live drawing performances, and the talented musician Shamsa Al Jasmi, who excelled in her playing of the oud.

Bushra Al Shehhi, Chief Human Resources Officer at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, the platinum sponsor of this year’s event, said: “Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank is proud to participate in Roya, a career fair dedicated to empowering Emirati talent. It is in line with our vision of attracting the best Emirati skills to support the UAE’s economy.” United Arab Emirates. This confirms our commitment to Emiratisation with an Emiratization rate of 45%, which reflects our alignment with the UAE government’s mission to empower Emirati youth, expand the Emirati talent pool in the field of financial services, and nurture local talent. This is thanks to our pioneering banking academy and our initiatives that provide our Emirati citizens with Practical administrative experience is vital and enriches their careers.”

Wassim Eid, Head of Human Resources and Culture at Chalhoub Group, noted: “At Chalhoub Group, we are committed to empowering local talent in light of our endeavors to enhance Emiratisation efforts, in line with the national agenda of the United Arab Emirates. We also aim to inspire the next generation of Emirati nationals to work in the luxury sector. The exhibition constitutes an amazing platform that brings together the efforts of the public and private sectors to achieve a common goal. This paves the way for us to attract the future generation of Emirati talent, and help them start their professional and vibrant lives with energy full of motivation, support and inspiration.”

The second and third days, from September 20 to 21, include more interactive sessions, inspiring talks and job opportunities for UAE citizens looking to find work, empowerment and inspiration. Tomorrow, visitors will have the opportunity to attend sessions on the “Together to Empower It” platform, including the “Elevate your Career with Leaders Insight” session presented by Sonia Al Marzouqi, a consultant for Pharma and several startup companies, and Badriya Al Muhairi, Senior Vice President, Data Privacy and Information Security Department at Mashreq Bank, and members of the Dubai Police K9 Unit will also speak about their work in maintaining the safety and security of the Emirate of Dubai.

For more information about the UAE Careers Vision 2023 exhibition, or to register (for UAE citizens only), please visit the website: https://www.ruyacareers.ae/.