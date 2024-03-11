Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, opened the traffic village in kindergartens in protection schools in the Karama area in Dubai, aiming to raise awareness and instill traffic etiquette and rules among children, in the presence of the Director of the General Traffic Department, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, The Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Academy and Training Affairs, Brigadier Badran Saeed Al Shamsi, and the Acting Deputy Director of the General Traffic Department, Brigadier Issam Ibrahim Al Awar and a number of officers.

Major General Abdullah Al Ghaithi confirmed that the Dubai Police seeks, through the “Traffic Village,” to organize awareness programs to teach young people the basic principles of traffic safety on the roads, noting that the mini-traffic village has been prepared in kindergartens, in cooperation with Total International Lubricants Company, to educate children. The importance of adhering to traffic safety rules.

Major General Abdullah Al-Ghaithi was briefed on the contents of the village and its traffic exhibition, which included crossroads, signs, directional signs, intersections, and traffic lights, in addition to models, pictures, artistic panels, and billboards.

Major General Abdullah Al Ghaithi praised the efforts made by all participating parties in terms of interest in spreading traffic awareness among school students, which contributes to creating a generation that possesses all the knowledge related to traffic rules and regulations, stressing the role of Dubai Police in spreading traffic awareness to all segments of society, especially young people. He also praised the efforts of the Traffic Education Department through its supervision of organizing programs of events and activities, which aim to strengthen the community partnership between the police and educational institutions, contribute to building a generation aware and educated about security and traffic, and launch awareness programs in coordination with the educational sectors.