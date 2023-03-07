The Commander of the Joint Supply Command at the Ministry of Defense, Major General Faisal Muhammad Al-Shehhi, inaugurated the activities of the sixth session of the recruitment exhibition for national service recruits, which is organized by the Ministry of Defense represented by the National and Reserve Service Authority, in cooperation with the “Index” company for organizing conferences and exhibitions, a member of “Index Holding”.

Al-Shehhi stressed the importance of organizing such exhibitions, which reflect the responsibility and interest of the UAE in its national service recruits, and which allow opening channels of communication with educational institutions and companies looking for qualified candidates for work.

He added, “The number of visitors registered at the exhibition of national service recruits for the current year has exceeded the numbers recorded in previous years, which proves the success of the exhibition and its effective contribution to providing a suitable job for its visitors, including national and reserve service recruits, and the participating entities from the government and private sectors.”

The exhibition includes more than 50 public and private companies and institutions representing 15 different sectors. These institutions and companies seek to provide support and encouragement to more than 12,000 citizens, including professional experts and recent graduates.

Governmental and semi-governmental institutions and private companies offered many job opportunities available to them through their pavilions participating in the exhibition, where their officials explained the nature of these jobs, their requirements and how to apply for them.

The exhibition allows companies to build a strong database of national service recruits and graduates for future employment opportunities.

The exhibition is considered a link between the national and reserve service recruits and the participating entities from the government and private sectors, as it provides an opportunity for the countrymen to gain new skills and engage in the labor market, as the leadership of the United Arab Emirates believes in its youth, providing job and education opportunities for them and developing their capabilities as they are the focus of the vision of the wise leadership. In the state, aimed at serving the nation in all economic, commercial and educational fields.

The recruitment exhibition for national service recruits this year also includes 24 workshops, aimed at expanding the skills and knowledge of national service recruits and graduates, training them, and refining their skills, in addition to providing the necessary advice to pass job interviews. in these institutions and how to choose the appropriate career path.

It is noteworthy that the sixth session of the National Service Recruitment Exhibition is supported by many partners and sponsors, led by the Mubadala Investment Company as the strategic partner of the exhibition, and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority as the platinum sponsor, in addition to the silver sponsors: Bin Hamouda Group and Bayanat Company. A subsidiary of the artificial intelligence and cloud computing company, G42, along with the official media partner, Abu Dhabi Media, and the supporting media partner, Emirates News Agency, International Business magazine, and Ed Arabia educational website as media partners.

