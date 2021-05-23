Corona lockdown ended: Thousands of Hamburgers stormed the outdoor restaurants at Pentecost – despite the cloudy weather. The police are watching with concern.

Hamburg – One day after the opening of the outdoor catering in Hamburg, the police drew a mixed balance. Judging by the crowd, it was actually a normal Saturday, said a spokesman for the news agency dpa. However, during the day there were increasingly violations of distance and mask requirements.

It was only on Tuesday that the Hamburg Senate allowed the corona restrictions on the catering trade to be relaxed. Since Saturday, the owners of bars, pubs and restaurants have again been able to welcome guests on the outside terraces. Thousands of hamburgers took advantage of the opportunity despite the cold and rain*. Over 2000 people gathered in the Schanzenviertel and around the Reeperbahn alone. As the alcohol consumption increased, there were also more violent outbreaks, as reported by the Hamburg news portal 24hamburg.de.