Tarasova called the opening of the 2024 Olympics beautiful, and Europe was recognized as a disgrace

Honored figure skating coach of the USSR Tatyana Tarasova praised the opening ceremony of the 33rd Summer Olympic Games in Paris. In a conversation with the Sport-Express publication, she called for not comparing the show with other ceremonies, as this is indecent.

“Every country does the best it can. And there is no need to compare it with anyone! It is simply indecent. This is not a competition! This is the creative face of the country! And if someone is embarrassed by something, let them not watch,” Tarasova said.

She noted that the ceremony participants sailed beautifully along the Seine.

Zakharova called the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games the bottom of the Seine

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova criticized the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, calling it “the bottom of the Seine.” According to her, the organizers failed to do their job, as spectators were forced to watch the show in pouring rain.

The city center has become a ghetto for homeless people who flocked to the opening of the Games. In Sochi, journalists did not like stray dogs, in Paris they were smiled at Maria Zakharovaofficial representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Two-time Olympic silver medalist in artistic gymnastics Victoria Komova was also dissatisfied with the opening of the Games in Paris. “What a horror! This is a failure. They knocked from the bottom. I want to puke from such an opening of the Olympics,” she wrote on social networks.

Related materials:

Greece, Italy and Hungary criticize Paris Olympic show

The Greek portal pronews.gr called the opening ceremony of the Olympics in Paris a disgrace, a collapse of civilization and Christian culture in the West. The negative reaction was caused by the presence of transvestites at the ceremony, “who pretended to be Jesus Christ and his disciples at the Last Supper.”

MEP Marion Maréchal of the Reconquista party was also outraged by the performance and addressed all Christians who felt insulted. “Know that this is not France speaking, but a left-wing minority ready for any provocation,” Maréchal said.

Photo: Matthias Schrader/AP

Italian journalist Angelo Giuliano, in turn, asked for asylum in Russia after the start of the Olympic Games in Paris. He noted that he did not want to “be part of this shit show.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes that the West no longer has a common morality. “The West thinks that nation states no longer exist. As a result, they deny that there is a common culture and a common morality built on it,” he said.

Macron thanks artists for show

French President Emmanuel Macron thanked the artists for the unique and magical moment.

We are very proud that you made France shine. Emmanuel MacronPresident of France

The opening ceremony of the Summer Olympic Games in Paris took place on Friday, July 26, and was marked by several incidents. In particular, the Olympic flag was hung upside down on the flagpole, announcers called athletes from South Korea representatives of the DPRK, and spectators began to leave the performance before it even began due to poor visibility.